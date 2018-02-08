Bradford powerlifting teams place 4th at Kenton

KENTON – The Bradford boys and girls powerlifting teams both placed fourth during a meet on Saturday at Kenton High School.

The Bradford boys earned a team trophy while trophies were only given to the top two girls teams in the meet, which included competition in the bench, squat and deadlift.

Ethan Saunders was Bradford’s top individual as he won the boys 125 pound division.

Hunter Penkal finished second in the boys 185 pound class, Hannah Stine finished second in the girls 125 pound division, and Courtney Monnin finished second in the girls 155 pound division.

Erica Gaynor finished fourth in the girls 135 pound division, Kirstin Kitts finished fourth in the girls 155 pound class, and Kyle Kissinger finished fourth in the boys 135 pound division.

Aliviyah Boggs placed fifth in the girls 135 pound division.

Dalton Bubuck finished sixth in the boys 125 pound division while Tevin Felver finished sixth in the boys 135 pound division.

Jordan Shellenbarger finished seventh in the boys 155 pound division, and Clayton Layman finished seventh in the boys 175 pound class.

Keaton Mead placed eighth in the boys 145 pound division.

Dane Shelton finished ninth in the boys 185 pound division, Corey Cotrell finished ninth in the boys 225 pound class, and Jacob McQuinn finished ninth in the boys unlimited division.

Jerrod Shellenbarger placed 10th in the boys 165 pound class.

The Bradford powerlifting team will compete on Saturday at Springfield Shawnee and will host the Bradford meet on Feb. 24.

