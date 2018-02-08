Arcanum girls basketball team beats Ansonia in teams’ regular season finale

ARCANUM – The Arcanum girls basketball team beat Ansonia 58-40 in a Cross County Conference game on Thursday.

Arcanum led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter and 35-31 at halftime. The Trojans increased their lead to 44-37 in the third quarter on their way to the 18-point victory.

Kayla O’Daniel led Arcanum with 22 points while Camille Pohl scored 14.

Arcanum improved to 12-10 overall and 8-4 in the CCC with the win while Ansonia fell to 5-17 overall and 3-9 in the CCC.

Next up for Ansonia and Arcanum is the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament. Arcanum will play Anna at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in Covington, and Ansonia will play Fort Loramie at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 in Sidney.