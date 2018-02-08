Tri-Village defeats Bradford in a CCC girls basketball game

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village beat Bradford 75-26 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

Lissa Siler led Tri-Village with 17 points, Maddie Downing scored 15, and Emma Printz scored 13.

Skipp Miller led Bradford with 9 points, Chelsea Gill scored 5, Bianca Keener scored 4, Abby Gade scored 3, Cassi Mead scored 3, and Brooke Fair scored 2.

Tri-Village improved to 17-4 overall and 11-1 in the CCC with the win. The Patriots will play host to Fort Recovery on Saturday in their regular season finale.

Bradford fell to 7-14 overall and 4-8 in the conference. The Railroaders will conclude the regular season on Feb. 15 against Riverside.