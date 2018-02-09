Greenville girls basketball team beats Piqua 42-28

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave had a wave of scorers as nine players dented the score book and all played tenacious defense in upending Piqua 42-28 on Wednesday.

The win propelled the Lady Wave to 12-9 overall while Piqua made the trek back to Miami County with a 7-14 record.

The Lady Wave held the Indians to only 13 first half points, and almost duplicated that same feat with 15 second half markers. Greenville was held to only 18 first half points but was a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe much to Coach Rachel Kerns’ delight.

The third quarter was the most delightful of all for the Wave followers as they erupted for 14 points, almost matching their first half total of 18. The Lady Wave salted the game way in the fourth by nailing 4-of-6 at the line and outscoring the Indians 10-9 in the closest quarter score of all.

The Indians came out with a quick burst of points as they led the Lady Wave 4-0 in this opening canto during which defense was definitely the name of the game. The Lady Wave got back into the frame as they canned 4-of-4 from the line. The first quarter was definitely nip and tuck before finally ending in the green and white’s favor, 8-6.

Leading the Wave was 5-foot sophomore dynamo Morgan Gilbert, who knocked down two deuces for half of Greenville’s total. Matching Gilbert was Piqua’s own scoring threat in senior Kelsey Magoteaux, who had several majestic moves for her 4 points.

Second quarter renderings saw the proverbial lid come off the basket as both squads improved on their first quarter offensive production. The Indians scored 7 points while the Wave doused the nylon for a double-digit mark of 10, leaving the score at 18-13.

Junior Kelsey Bachman led the Indians of Brian Gillespie as she turned her speedy moves into overdrive and notched 3 points. Gilbert responded with one better as she again led the Wave scoring arsenal with 4 on two more driving buckets.

Third quarter offerings showcased the Lady Wave finding the 3-point line, which treated them just fine. They were able to knock two treys for 6 quick points to help catapult them to their best offensive quarter of the night. The only threes they made the whole night were in this decisive eight minutes of action in front of the 250 spectators. After all was said and done on the hardwood, Greenville possessed a commanding baker’s dozen lead at 32-19.

Piqua was led by two players in senior Emily Powell and junior Skylar Sloan, who both accounted for a deuce. Greenville was led in scoring by the terrific trio of senior captain Cassie Cromwell plus junior sharpshooters Lani Shilt and Jada Garland, who all garnered 3 in this bust-out quarter.

Fourth quarter firings showed the Wave finishing off the Indians by increasing their margin by 1 for a convincing 14-point victory after two straight losses to powerhouses Vandalia-Butler and Tippecanoe. The city of Greenville was definitely proud of their Lady Wave as they had one of their best defensive efforts of the year in this conference win.

Piqua was catapulted by their top gun in Magoteaux who led all scorers in this quarter with 6. Greenville’s electric 11 were energized by sophomore Haleigh Mayo who did not hold back and ended up with 4 in this 10-point frame.

Final tallies for the Indians, who dropped to 4-9 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference, had senior Lauren Williams with 2 points, Magoteaux 10, Sloan 3, Powell 2, Bachman 3 and senior Lily Stewart with 8 for 28.

The Indians had only seven regulars, no 3-pointers but an amazing 14 free throws for their grand finale. They were 14-of-19 from the line for an impressive 74 percent.

Greenville gatherings showed Gilbert popping in a game-high 12 points, Mayo 8, Payton Brandenburg brandishing in 2, Cromwell 3, Shilt 3, Saki Nakamura with 6, Garland 3, and Koryann Elliott and Annie Hayes rounding out the scoring with 2 apiece.

Final figures show the Wave with 11 regulars, two triples and 14 freebies out of 19 for the same 74 percent that Piqua accomplished.

It is not often that you see a team score more from the charity stripe than from the field, which Piqua accomplished. Combined both teams lit up the line for a robust 28-of-38 for 74 percent.

“Defensively we played lights out the entire game, and it truly was wonderful to have our leader back out there in Morgan Gilbert. Morgan is the straw that stirs our drink both offensively and defensively,” coach Kerns said. “We got nine players in the score book tonight out of our 11, which is outstanding. Our third quarter was the difference maker tonight as we were only up by 5 at half and hit our only two 3s in this frame. I would like to mention our fine free throw shooting tonight and the all-round floor game of Saki Nakamura. We are looking forward to senior night on Saturday and the first tourney game against Stivers at Tecumseh.”

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Greenville-logo-WEB-3.jpg