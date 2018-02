LEWISBURG – Despite Andy Branson’s big night, Tri-County North beat Bradford 67-60 in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Friday.

Branson led Bradford with 35 points in the game while Dialaquan Millhouse scored 11 points.

Bradford fell to 1-18 overall and 0-11 in the CCC with the loss. The Railroaders will travel to Newton on Saturday.