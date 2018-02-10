Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team beats Miami East in overtime

CASSTOWN – The Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team beat Miami East 48-45 in overtime on Friday.

Mississinawa Valley led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and 30-12 at halftime. East cut MV’s lead to 32-27 in the third quarter then the game went into overtime tied 40-40. The Blackhawks outscored the Vikings 8-5 in the overtime period to win the Cross County Conference game by 3 points.

Ethan Bowman and DJ Howell led Mississinawa Valley with 14 points each. Also for the Blackhawks, Max Dirmeyer scored 8 points, Blake Scholl scored 6, Trent Collins scored 2, Will Hall scored 2, and Matt Slob scored 2.

Mississinawa improved to 9-10-1 overall and 6-5 in the CCC with Friday’s win. The Blackhawks will play host to Houston on Saturday.