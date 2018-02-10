Greenville’s Noah Walker, Morgan Gilbert named athletes of the week

GREENVILLE – A pair of Greenville basketball players who are having exceptional individuals seasons are this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week.

This week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week are Greenville boys basketball player Noah Walker and Greenville girls basketball player Morgan Gilbert.

Walker set a program record with eight 3-pointers in Greenville’s game against West Carrollton last weekend.

“Certainly an impressive accomplishment not just breaking a school record but making eight 3s in a game,” Greenville boys basketball coach Kyle Joseph said. “He was shooting the ball very well, and his teammates did a good job of finding him.”

Along with setting a single game record, Walker finished the game against West Carrollton just one 3-pointer behind Isaiah Gable for most 3s in a season by a Green Wave athlete. He’s made almost 39 percent of his 3-point attempts this season.

“He puts a lot of time into it,” Joseph said. “When we have the gym open he’s always in here putting up shots.”

For the season, Walker leads Greenville with 12.8 points per game. The junior also averages 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 steals a game.

“He’s done a really good job for us, not just shooting the 3 but defensively and the way he brings it in practice,” Joseph said.

Gilbert has helped lead the Greenville girls basketball team to its first winning season since the 2012-13 season, currently standing at 12-9 on the year. As the Lady Wave’s point guard, the sophomore has been integral to the team’s success.

“Morgan’s game has gotten much better as she is a more versatile player this season,” Greenville girls basketball coach Rachel Kerns said. “Overall her ability to get to the rim, by her defender, is incredible. Morgan has played a vital role in why this year’s Lady Wave basketball team is continuing to improve. Just as a sophomore Morgan was voted as one of the team captains by her teammates.”

Gilbert leads Greenville with 8.6 points per game this season. She also leads the team with 2.7 assists a game and 1.8 steals per game. She’s made almost 45 percent of her shots from the field this season.

“Morgan is the definition of lead by example,” Kerns said. “Every day in practice she is there to get better and is one of the most coachable athletes I have been around. Morgan does a great job of leading our team on the floor. She is definitely the general.”

Greenville boys basketball player Noah Walker and Greenville girls basketball player Morgan Gilbert have been named this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week. To nominate a Darke County athlete for athlete of the week, contact Sports Editor Kyle Shaner at 937-569-4316 or kshaner@dailyadvocate.com. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Walker-Gilbert-WEB.jpg Greenville boys basketball player Noah Walker and Greenville girls basketball player Morgan Gilbert have been named this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week. To nominate a Darke County athlete for athlete of the week, contact Sports Editor Kyle Shaner at 937-569-4316 or kshaner@dailyadvocate.com. Dale Barger, Kyle Shaner | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.