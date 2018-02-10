Kami McEldowney sets record in Versailles girls basketball team’s win vs. Jackson Center

VERSAILLES – Kami McEldowney set a school record with seven 3-pointers on Saturday as the Versailles girls basketball team beat Jackson Center 60-22.

Versailles led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter and 29-7 at halftime. The Tigers increased their lead to 47-17 in the third quarter on their way to the 38-point victory.

Kami McEldowney scored a game-high 23 points. Also for the Tigers, Caitlin McEldowney scored 11, Danielle Winner scored 8, Lindsey Winner scored 6, Mallory Marshal scored 4, Hailey McEldowney scored 4, Caitlyn Luthman scored 2, and Ellen Peters scored 2.

Olivia Clark led Jackson Center with 11 points, Kennadie Reese scored 5, Caroline Frieders scored 4, and Madilyn Platfoot scored 2.

Versailles finished the regular season with a 21-1 record with Saturday’s win. The Tigers open Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament play against Dixie at noon Feb. 17 in Covington.