UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team lost its home finale on Saturday, falling 54-22 to Troy Christian.

Troy Christian led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 33-9 at halftime. The Eagles increased their lead to 46-14 in the third quarter on the way to the 54-22 victory.

Olivia Murphy led Mississinawa Valley with 11 points in the game.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-21 with the loss. The Blackhawks will travel to Twin Valley South tonight.