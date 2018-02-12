Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team beats Houston

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team beat Houston 51-36 on Saturday.

Mississinawa Valley led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 29-22 at halftime. The Blackhawks increased their lead to 39-30 in the third quarter on their way to the 15-point victory.

Blake Scholl led Mississinawa Valley with 15 points. Also for the Blackhawks, Ethan Bowman scored 14 points, DJ Howell scored 12, Trent Collins scored 4, Max Dirmeyer scored 4, and Matt Slob scored 2.

Mississinawa Valley improved to 10-10-1 with Saturday’s win. The Blackhawks will conclude the regular season on Friday against Covington.