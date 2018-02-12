Posted on by

Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team beats Houston


UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team beat Houston 51-36 on Saturday.

Mississinawa Valley led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 29-22 at halftime. The Blackhawks increased their lead to 39-30 in the third quarter on their way to the 15-point victory.

Blake Scholl led Mississinawa Valley with 15 points. Also for the Blackhawks, Ethan Bowman scored 14 points, DJ Howell scored 12, Trent Collins scored 4, Max Dirmeyer scored 4, and Matt Slob scored 2.

Mississinawa Valley improved to 10-10-1 with Saturday’s win. The Blackhawks will conclude the regular season on Friday against Covington.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_MV-logo-WEB-9.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:35 pm |    

Arcanum boys basketball team loses at Preble Shawnee

Arcanum boys basketball team loses at Preble Shawnee
1:05 pm |    

Tri-Village boys basketball team loses senior night game to Coldwater

Tri-Village boys basketball team loses senior night game to Coldwater
12:39 pm |    

Tri-Village girls basketball team loses to state-ranked Fort Recovery

Tri-Village girls basketball team loses to state-ranked Fort Recovery