Greenville offers pre-sale tickets for basketball games

GREENVILLE – There are a number of upcoming basketball games that have pre-sale tickets available in the Greenville High School Athletic Office.

Tickets will be available to purchase during normal office hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Tickets for Friday’s boys basketball game at Sidney will be available until 3 p.m. Friday. Adult tickets are $6 and student and senior citizen tickets are $4.

Tickets for Saturday’s boys basketball game at Versailles will be available until 3 p.m. Friday. Adult and senior citizen tickets are $6 and student tickets are $4.

Tickets for Saturday’s girls basketball tournament game at Tecumseh will be available until 3 p.m. Friday. All tickets are $6. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase pre-sale tournament tickets as the Greenville Athletic Department will receive a percentage of ticket sales back. The game will be at noon against Stivers.

Tickets for the Feb. 23 boys basketball tournament game at Springfield will be available until 3 p.m. on game day. All tickets are $6. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase pre-sale tournament tickets as the Greenville Athletic Department will receive a percentage of ticket sales back. The game will be at 7:30 p.m. versus Trotwood-Madison.