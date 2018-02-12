Mississinawa Valley bowling teams win WOHSBC matches

LIMA – Mississinawa Valley’s bowling teams won West Ohio High School Bowling Conference matches on Saturday at Westgate Lanes in Lima while Versailles’ boys and girls both lost.

The Mississinawa Valley girls beat Parkway 2,044-1,988. Payton Reichard led the Blackhawks with games of 183 and 179, Airrika Westfall rolled games of 139 and 186, Kali Copeland rolled games of 124 and 125, Elizibeth Mangas rolled games of 115 and 129, and Lakiesha Wade rolled games of 118 and 124.

Versailles’ girls lost 2,501-2,370 to St. Marys. Haddi Treon led the Tigers with games of 191 and 160, Morgan Heitkamp rolled games of 171 and 180, Morgan Barlage rolled games of 159 and 139, Makenzie Berning rolled games of 158 and 133, Lindsey Cheadle rolled a 153, and Jena Mangen rolled a 145.

The Mississinawa Valley girls improved to 2-8 with their win while the Versailles girls fell to 12-3.

Mississinawa Valley’s boys beat Lima Senior 2,576-2,530. Zac Longfellow led the Blackhawks with games of 194 and 208, Mason Hardwick rolled games of 191 and 171, Lucas Newbauer rolled games of 158 and 156, Colton Hardwick rolled games of 161 and 147, and Matt Slyder rolled games of 132 and 152.

The Versailles boys lost 2,751-2,727 to Lima Central Catholic. Sam Bensman led the Tigers with games of 205 and 196, Luke Shellhaas rolled games of 194 and 197, Tyler Gehret rolled games of 191 and 180, Brandon Bradley rolled games of 175 and 149, and Drew Cotner rolled games of 157 and 162.

Mississinawa Valley’s boys improved to 5-8 with their win while Versailles’ boys fell to 7-8.

The teams now will turn their attention to the Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional tournament. The Ansonia, Mississinawa Valley and Versailles boys will compete at 9 a.m. Thursday at Poelking Marian Lanes in Huber Heights. The Ansonia, Mississinawa Valley and Versailles girls will compete at 9 a.m. Friday at Poelking Marian Lanes.

For more information about the WOHSBC, visit the conference’s website at wohsbc.com.

