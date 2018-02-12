Greenville places 2nd among American North teams at GWOC wrestling tournament

KETTERING – Greenville finished second among the American North teams at the Greater Western Ohio Conference wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday at Fairmont’s Trent Arena.

Vandalia-Butler out of the American North won the overall GWOC championship with 276.5 points while Greenville finished 11th overall and second in the North with 58.5 points. Troy finished 13th overall with 43.5 points, Sidney finished 15th with 38, Piqua finished 18th with 29, and Tippecanoe finished 19th with 22.

Greenville’s Jacob Mikesell finished fourth in the 138 pound division. He pinned Stebbins’ Emory McKamey in one minute, won a forfeit over Trotwood-Madison’s Carlos Quintero, lost in a 170 technical fall to Beavercreek’s Gavin Bell, beat Sidney’s Kyler Pleasant 8-4 and lost a 13-4 major decision to Butler’s Matt Verdes.

Andrew Stachler finished sixth in the 106 pound division. He was pinned by Northmont’s Colin Mellott in 3:17, beat Sidney’s Enrique Loaiza 7-0, lost 5-3 to Trotwood-Madison’s Jorden Zigo and lost 8-4 to Mellott.

Austin Lacey finished sixth in the 120 pound division. He won via a 15-0 technical fall against Tippecanoe’s Blake Ballard, beat Miamisburg’s Nathan Shatto 11-4, lost in a 17-1 technical fall to Springboro’s Mason Kleinberg, lost due to an injury to Centerville’s Logan Brown and lost to Fairborn’s Trevor Landon due to a medical forfeit.

Tytan Grote finished sixth in the 195 pound division. He lost 6-5 to Beavercreek’s Austin Stevenson, pinned Springboro’s Parker Smith in 2:04, pinned Piqua’s Bryce Short in 54 seconds, beat Fairborn’s Conner Bradley 4-3, lost a 15-0 major decision to Lebanon’s Blake Justice and lost 3-1 to Stevenson.

In the 113 pound division Drayk Kallenberger lost 4-2 to Trotwood-Madison’s Mitchell Francis, beat Sidney’s Grant Fair in a 15-2 major decision and was pinned by Springboro’s Reid Salzer in 1:33.

In the 132 pound division Dean Hurd pinned Tippecanoe’s Austyn Bruno in 1:29. Lost a 16-0 technical fall to Butler’s Ronnie Pietro and lost 4-2 to Fairmont’s Evan Overholser.

In the 145 pound division Joseph Edwards was pinned by Wayne’s Austin Mullins in 2:39, pinned West Carrollton’s Hayden Caskey in 1:18 and was pinned by Lebanon’s Adam Dillon in 4:53.

In the 152 pound division Jacob Goldsmith pinned Tippecanoe’s Vincent Snouffer in 1:37, was pinned by Wayne’s Jordan Hardrick in 3:45 and forfeited to Beavercreek’s Javier Ubinas.

In the 160 pound division Hadyn Sharp pinned Piqua’s Matthew Blankenship in 1:12, was pinned by Fairmont’s Nevan Snodgrass in 1:07 and lost a 16-0 technical fall to Sidney’s Allen Tangeman.

In the 170 pound division Zane Mancillas was pinned in 3:25 by Lebanon’s Evan Ball and lost 2-0 to Wayne’s Jason Stevens.

For complete results from the GWOC tournament, visit the conference’s website at gwocsports.com.

By Kyle Shaner

