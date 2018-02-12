Bradford boys powerlifting team places 4th, girls place 5th at Springfield Shawnee

SPRINGFIELD – Bradford’s boys placed fourth while the Railroader girls placed fifth in a powerlifting meet on Saturday at Springfield Shawnee.

Saturday’s meet included competition in the bench press and deadlift. There were upperclassmen and underclassmen divisions for boys and girls with medals awarded to the top three placers in each division.

Corey Cotrell won the underclassmen boys 225 pound division, Erica Gaynor won the underclassmen girls 135 pound division, Courtney Monnin won the underclassmen girls 155 pound division, and Jennifer Wolf won the underclassmen girls unlimited division.

Hannah Stine finished second in the underclassmen girls 125 pound division, Aliviyah Boggs finished second in the underclassmen girls 135 pound division, Kirstin Kitts finished second in the underclassmen girls 155 pound division, Nate Fries finished second in the upperclassmen boys 145 pound division, Larkin Painter finished second in the upperclassmen boys 175 pound division, and Ethan Reed finished second in the underclassmen boys 210 pound division.

Hailee Baker finished third in the underclassmen girls 200 pound division, Kyle Kissinger finished third in the underclassmen boys 135 pound division, Keaton Mead finished third in the underclassmen boys 145 pound division, Dylan Mitchell finished third in the underclassmen boys 155 pound division, Jordan Shellenbarger finished third in the upperclassmen boys 165 pound division, Dane Shelton finished third in the underclassmen boys 185 pound division, and Jacob McQuinn finished third in the upperclassmen boys unlimited division.

Bradford will host its own meet on Feb. 24. The Bradford Lions Club is having a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon on that day.

This is the 19th year that Bradford has hosted its meet. The meet starts at 10 a.m. and will feature lifts in the bench press, squat and deadlift.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

