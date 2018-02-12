Greenville graduate Harmony Kolling repeats as Ohio Athletic Conference field athlete of the week

WESTERVILLE – Otterbein University senior Harmony Kolling, a Greenville graduate, has repeated as Ohio Athletic Conference field athlete of the week.

Kolling defended her Division III All-Ohio crown in exciting fashion over the weekend, clearing 12 feet 10.75 inches (3.93 meters) to best an extremely competitive field and move into second nationally.

Five of the now top 18 ranked women’s pole vaulters in the country participated at the All-Ohio, which was held on Otterbein’s home surface inside the Clements Recreation Center. Kolling outlasted Ohio Northern’s Madison Reed, who has the third-best height this season, at the very end of the meet.

The performances of Kolling and teammate Dana Shoff helped give Otterbein the team title as well, elevating the Cardinals to 109 points to outlast seven-time defending champion Mount Union, who finished at 106.

Kolling, last year’s national indoor runner-up, and Otterbein will have a few tune-up meets upcoming before heading across town for the OAC Indoor Championships at Capital on Feb. 23-24.