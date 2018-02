COVINGTON – The Mississinawa Valley freshman boys basketball team lost 31-28 at Covington on Monday.

After trailing 10-2 at the end of the first quarter, Mississinawa Valley cut its deficit to 18-12 at halftime. Covington led 26-19 at the end of the third quarter then held off the Blackhawks for a 3-point win.

Trey Godfrey led Mississinawa Valley with 8 points, Zach Connor scored 6, Caiden Beanblossom scored 4, Dalton Brim scored 4, Blayne Johnson scored 4, and Levi Ward scored 2.