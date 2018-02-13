Tri-Village boys place 5th, girls 6th at Springfield Shawnee powerlifting meet

SPRINGFIELD – Tri-Village’s boys placed fifth and the Patriot girls placed sixth in a powerlifting meet on Saturday at Springfield Shawnee.

Madison Taylor won the underclassmen girls 170 pound division by lifting a total of 335 pounds with 110 in the bench press and 235 in the deadlift.

Cassidy Ditty won the underclassmen girls 200 pound division by lifting a total of 390 pounds with 125 in the bench press and 265 in the deadlift.

Jacqui Gibboney won the upperclassmen girls 155 pound division as she lifted 345 total pounds with 100 in the bench press and 245 in the deadlift.

Aaron Stewart won the upperclassmen boys 175 pound division by lifting 540 total pounds with 210 in the bench press and 330 in the deadlift.

Dylan Holsapple won the underclassmen boys 210 pound division as he lifted 555 pounds with 210 in the bench press and 345 in the deadlift.

Marissa Roark finished second in the upperclassmen girls 155 pound division as she lifted 340 total pounds with 110 in the bench press and 230 in the deadlift.

Lauren Banis finished second in the upperclassmen girls 200 pound division by lifting a total of 360 pounds with 110 in the bench press and 250 in the deadlift.

Cody Eyer finished second in the underclassmen boys 165 pound division as he lifted 520 total pounds with 180 in the bench press and 340 in the deadlift.

Hunter Gillett finished second in the underclassmen boys 185 pound division by lifting 470 pounds with 150 in the bench press and 320 in the deadlift.

Trevor Mote finished second in the upperclassmen boys 210 pound division as he lifted 560 pounds with 205 in the bench press and 355 in the deadlift.

Jackson Plush finished second in the upperclassmen boys 225 pound division by lifting a total of 645 pounds with 230 in the bench press and 415 in the deadlift.

Blake Brandenburg finished third in the underclassmen boys 125 pound division by lifting a total of 360 pounds with 125 in the bench press and 235 in the deadlift.

William White finished third in the upperclassmen boys 135 pound division by lifting 315 total pounds with 95 in the bench press and 220 in the deadlift.

Damien Edwards finished third in the upperclassmen boys 155 pound division by lifting a total of 630 pounds with 235 in the bench press and 395 in the deadlift.

Clara Buckley lifted a total of 265 pounds in the underclassmen girls 115 pound division with 70 in the bench press and 195 in the deadlift.

Foster Brown lifted a total of 390 pounds in the underclassmen boys 135 pound division with 120 in the bench press and 270 in the deadlift.

Brian Johnson lifted a total of 460 pounds in the upperclassmen boys 165 pound division with 120 in the bench press and 340 in the deadlift.

Nathan Sims lifted a total of 460 pounds in the underclassmen boys 175 pound division with 155 in the bench press and 305 in the deadlift.

Elijah Driver lifted a total of 490 pounds in the upperclassmen boys 225 pound division with 175 in the bench press and 315 in the deadlift.

Tyler Bragg lifted 565 pounds in the upperclassmen boys heavyweight division with 200 in the bench press and 365 in the deadlift.

Ian Bailey lifted a total of 655 pounds in the upperclassmen boys heavyweight division with 245 in the bench press and 410 in the deadlift.

Nick Varvel lifted a total of 365 pounds in the underclassmen boys 195 pound division with 110 in the bench press and 255 in the deadlift.

Tri-Village will return to action on Feb. 24 at Bradford.

Tri-Village’s Cassidy Ditty competes in the deadlift during a powerlifting meet on Saturday at Springfield Shawnee. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Cassidy-Ditty-WEB.jpg Tri-Village’s Cassidy Ditty competes in the deadlift during a powerlifting meet on Saturday at Springfield Shawnee. Courtesy photo

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

