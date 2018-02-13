Versailles boys basketball team earns No. 1 seed in OHSAA tournament

DARKE COUNTY – Versailles earned the top seed in its Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional tournament to highlight the bracket draws for Darke County’s boys basketball teams.

Versailles (16-3) earned the top seed in the Division III Northmont sectional. The Tigers will begin tournament play against 22nd seeded Houston (3-16) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in Clayton.

Arcanum (9-11) earned the 16th seed in the Division III Northmont sectional. The Trojans will play ninth seeded West Liberty-Salem (14-9) at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 in Clayton.

Greenville (1-18) earned the 13th seed in the Division II Springfield sectional. The Green Wave will play top seeded Trotwood-Madison (17-3) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Springfield.

Franklin Monroe (13-7) earned the third seed in the Division IV Troy sectional. The Jets will play 11th seeded Southeastern (3-16) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in Troy.

Tri-Village (8-12) earned the fifth seed in the Division IV Troy sectional. The Patriots received a first-round bye and will play either fourth seeded Tri-County North (13-6) or eighth seeded Miami Valley (6-13) at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in Troy.

Mississinawa Valley (11-9) earned the seventh seed in the Division IV Piqua sectional. The Blackhawks will open the tournament against fourth seeded Jackson Center (11-9) at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 in Piqua.

Ansonia (10-9) earned the sixth seed in the Division IV Piqua sectional. The Tigers received a first-round bye and will play either eighth seeded Riverside (8-12) or 10th seeded Botkins (7-14) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in Piqua.

Bradford (1-19) earned the 13th seed in the Division IV Piqua sectional. The Railroaders received a first-round bye and will play either top seeded Fort Loramie (19-2) or 12th seeded Mechanicsburg (1-19) at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in Piqua.

To see the complete tournament draws, visit http://swdab.org or http://ohsaa.org/.

Versailles’ Keaton McEldowney goes up for a shot during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Sidney on Jan. 14 at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Keaton-McEldowney-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Keaton McEldowney goes up for a shot during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Sidney on Jan. 14 at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

