Greenville bowling teams lose close matches to Sidney

GREENVILLE – In the final regular season match of the season, the Greenville bowling teams finished strong with close games against Sidney on Tuesday at Treaty Lanes in Greenville.

The Greenville girls lost 1,590-1,550 to Sidney while the Greenville boys lost 2,278-2,072. For the Green Wave boys who just a couple weeks ago lost by 602 pins to the Yellow Jackets, Tuesday’s performance was a significant improvement.

“We came back, and we lost by 206 this time so I was very happy,” Greenville bowling coach Travis Nicholas said. “We still lost, but we came a long way, and they battled. And I think we had the best two-game series of Baker games that we’ve had all year. So that tells us our team was in it the whole time. So I’m very happy with the outcome. Very happy.”

With games of 995 and 930, Sidney had a score of 1,925 through two games while Greenville’s boys had a 1,664 with games of 833 and 831.

Greenville’s boys won both of the Baker games, taking the first 225-175 and winning the second 183-178.

Cullen Blinn led Greenville with games of 186 and 213 for a two-game series of 399.

“Cullen Blinn, he’s the best bowler that I’ve had since I’ve been coaching,” Coach Nicholas said. “Real easy to talk to. Very easy to coach. He listens. He asks for my opinion. Has a real good attitude. Enjoys it. Has a big passion – his whole family does – a lot of passion for the game. It’s fun watching him.”

Also for the Greenville boys, Mark Zeiler rolled games of 193 and 183 for a 376 series, Dylan Stepp rolled games of 182 and 144 for a 326 series, Jordan Miller rolled a 164, and Adam Kermeen rolled a 127.

On the girls side, Greenville had a one-pin lead at the end of the first game, 690-689. Sidney then beat Greenville 631-601 in the second game to go up 1,320-1,291.

Sidney won the first Baker game 147-118, and Greenville’s girls won the second 141-123.

Renee Netzley led Greenville’s girls with games of 213 and 199 for a 332 series. Kelli Kretschmar rolled games of 125 and 148 for a two-game series of 273, Mariah Nicholas rolled a 125, Jenna Netzley rolled a 124, Makayla Hess rolled a 121, and Shila Thompson rolled a 107.

“Everybody did real well,” Coach Nicholas said. “I was happy with their series. I was happy with their games. Of course this is our home court so I think it’s a little easier for them than going somewhere else where you’re not used to the oil and stuff. But I thought everybody did good.”

Greenville’s boys fell to 6-9 on the year with Tuesday’s loss while the Greenville girls fell to 3-12.

The Greenville bowlers now will turn their attention to the postseason tournaments. They will bowl in the Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament on Saturday at Poelking Lanes South in Dayton then next week will compete in the Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional tournament.

“Want to get at least one person, hopefully the whole team, into districts,” Coach Nicholas said.

Prior to Tuesday’s match, Greenville honored its four senior bowlers: Cullen Blinn, Jordan Miller, Renee Netzley and Dylan Stepp.

“I’m definitely going to miss the senior class I had this year,” Coach Nicholas said. “It’s going to be tough the next couple years to build it back up.”

