Versailles gymnasts finish as runner-up at Troymont meet

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke and Shelby County high school gymnastics team had its second meet of the season on Saturday.

The Troymont meet was a large meet with teams including Anderson, Badin, Beavercreek, Centerville, Lakota East, Lakota West, Miamisburg, Northmont, Troy, Turpin, Versailles and individuals from Ansonia, Franklin Monroe, Kenton Ridge and Miami East.

Ansonia senior Amber Aultman had a much better meet, improving on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. Her all-around score improved by 1.75 points since her first meet in January. Aultman finished 24th in the all-around out of 81 gymnasts who competed.

The Versailles team had a great meet, placing second as a team with 136.20 points, just behind Miamisburg with a score of 137.45. Included scorers for the team were senior Jorja Pothast, juniors Madison Ahrens and Jayden Barga and sophomore Ellie Barga.

Jorja Pothast had a good second meet, improving on uneven bars and floor and placing 18th all-around.

Ahrens had a great day, finishing first in the all-around with a score of 36.00. She placed second on vault with a 9.30, second on uneven bars, second on balance beam with a 9.05 and fifth on floor.

Jadyn Barga also did well, placing second in the all-around with a score of 35.85. She placed first on vault with a score of 9.40, sixth on uneven bars, third on balance beam and second on floor with a score of 9.05.

Ellie Barga did well all-around, placing seventh with a 33.85. She placed sixth on uneven bars and sixth on balance beam.

Freshman Jayla Pothast did well, placing 30th in the all-around and had improvement on vault.

Sophomore Jada Barlage is recovering from a sprained ankle.

On Sunday, a SWIM meet was held by Beavercreek High School. This is a fun meet that gives other gymnasts an opportunity to compete together.

The gymnasts in attendance were Ansonia’s Amber Aultman, Arcanum’s Cheyenne White and Versailles’ Jada Barlage and Jayla Pothast.

Aultman showed more improvement in all the events. She placed third in the all-around, first on floor and sixth on balance beam.

White had a great first meet, placing fifth all-around, second on vault and ninth on balance beam.

Jada Barlage competed on floor at this meet and placed ninth.

Jayla Pothast had improved her all-around score by 1.10 and placed ninth all-around.

This is the first time all the girls going to this meet placed on an event.

The gymnasts’ next week is the Dayton City Championships at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Miamisburg High School. Next week the girls will compete in the Ohio High School Athletic Association district meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Lakota East High School.