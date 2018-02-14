Tri-Village at Winchester boys basketball game canceled

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village at Winchester boys basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
The game was canceled due to Winchester’s girls basketball team playing their semi-state game on Saturday. It will not be made up.
NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village at Winchester boys basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
The game was canceled due to Winchester’s girls basketball team playing their semi-state game on Saturday. It will not be made up.
We appreciate you sharing our content on social media.
Please consider following us by clicking below.
Send this to a friend