Tri-Village at Winchester boys basketball game canceled


NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village at Winchester boys basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The game was canceled due to Winchester’s girls basketball team playing their semi-state game on Saturday. It will not be made up.

