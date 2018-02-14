Darke County swimmers qualify for district meet

TROTWOOD – Swimmers from Arcanum, Greenville, Tri-Village and Versailles qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association district swim meet with their performances in last week’s Division II sectional meet at Trotwood.

Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry in the boys 100 yard breaststroke and 200 yard freestyle, Stephen Young in the boys 100 yard freestyle and Isabella Gable in the 100 yard backstroke and 200 yard freestyle each qualified for the district meet.

Greenville’s Pablo Badell in the boys 100 yard breaststroke and 200 yard individual medley, Seth Conway in the boys 100 yard butterfly and 200 yard freestyle and Maggie Bankson in the girls 200 yard individual medley and 500 yard freestyle each qualified for districts as individuals. Also, Seth Conway, Jacob Subler, Pablo Badell and Carol Badell qualified for districts in the boys 200 yard medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Tri-Village’s Edie Morris in the girls 200 yard individual medley and 500 yard freestyle plus Lucie Morris in the girls 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke both qualified for districts.

Versailles’ Cole Condon in the boys 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle, Clint Morgan in the boys 50 yard freestyle, Ryan Subler in the boys 100 yard backstroke and Tori Ahrens in the girls 50 yard freestyle all qualified for districts as individuals.

All six of Versailles’ relay teams – the boys and girls 200 yard medley relays, 200 yard freestyle relays and 400 yard freestyle relays – qualified for districts. Ryan Subler, Jack Detrick, Cole Condon, Clint Morgan, Nathanial Nelson and Stuart Baltes advanced for the Versailles boys while Grace Francis, Courtney Batten, Lauren Menke, Tori Ahrens, Faith Wilker, Payton Berger Sara Cavin advanced for the girls.

The district qualifiers will compete on Friday at Miami University. The boys will swim at 10:45 a.m., and the girls will swim at 5:30 p.m. with the top swimmers qualifying for the state championship meet.

For complete results from the sectional meet and more information about the district meet, visit http://swdab.org.

