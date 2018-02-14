Versailles boys basketball team drops to No. 6 in AP state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles dropped one spot to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press’ Division III boys basketball state rankings.
Oregon Stritch moved ahead of Versailles in the Division III state rankings. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Cincinnati Deer Park, Ottawa-Glandorf and Leavittsburg Labrae all remained ranked in front of Versailles.
Versailles has been ranked in all six state polls this season, ranging from third to eighth. Versailles is the lone Darke County boys basketball team ranked in the AP poll this season.
A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Wayne from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 3 in Division I, Springfield from the GWOC is ranked No. 7 in Division I, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 4 in Division II, St. Henry from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 4 in Division IV, and Marion Local form the MAC is ranked No. 11 in Division IV.
Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Solon (16)
|18-0
|169
|2. Cin. Moeller (2)
|18-3
|133
|3. Huber Hts. Wayne
|19-1
|126
|(tie)Upper Arlington
|19-1
|126
|5. Tol. St. John’s
|19-1
|88
|6. Sylvania Southview
|17-1
|80
|7. Springfield
|16-3
|77
|8. Cin. Princeton
|17-3
|47
|9. Pickerington N.
|17-3
|44
|10. Logan
|17-2
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 19. Hilliard Bradley 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Wauseon (16)
|19-0
|175
|2. Cols. Beechcroft (2)
|19-1
|144
|3. Proctorville Fairland
|19-3
|105
|4. Trotwood-Madison
|17-3
|86
|5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
|17-1
|82
|6. Poland Seminary
|17-1
|81
|7. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|15-2
|79
|8. Cols. Eastmoor
|17-4
|39
|9. Thornville Sheridan
|16-3
|35
|10. Akr. SVSM
|10-8
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Cin. McNicholas 19. Zanesville 14.
|DIVISION III
|1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (13)
|19-0
|159
|2. Cin. Deer Park (4)
|20-0
|157
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf
|19-1
|129
|4. Leavittsburg Labrae
|17-2
|118
|5. Oregon Stritch
|17-1
|110
|6. Versailles
|16-3
|60
|7. Cols. Wellington
|14-4
|53
|8. Oak Hill
|17-2
|43
|9. Genoa Area
|16-3
|22
|(tie) Cols. Africentric
|15-6
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 18. Galion Northmor 16. Cols. Ready 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (14)
|21-0
|160
|2. McDonald (1)
|17-1
|129
|3. Hannibal River
|17-1
|124
|4. St. Henry
|17-3
|98
|5. Ft. Loramie (1)
|19-2
|97
|6. Pettisville
|17-2
|74
|7. Bristol
|16-2
|66
|8. Berlin Hiland
|15-5
|53
|9. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|16-3
|50
|10. Cornerstone Christian (2)
|10-7
|23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22. Richmond Hts. 14. Warren JFK 14. Tol. Maumee Valley 13. Pandora-Gilboa 13.
