Versailles boys basketball team drops to No. 6 in AP state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles dropped one spot to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press’ Division III boys basketball state rankings.

Oregon Stritch moved ahead of Versailles in the Division III state rankings. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Cincinnati Deer Park, Ottawa-Glandorf and Leavittsburg Labrae all remained ranked in front of Versailles.

Versailles has been ranked in all six state polls this season, ranging from third to eighth. Versailles is the lone Darke County boys basketball team ranked in the AP poll this season.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Wayne from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 3 in Division I, Springfield from the GWOC is ranked No. 7 in Division I, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 4 in Division II, St. Henry from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 4 in Division IV, and Marion Local form the MAC is ranked No. 11 in Division IV.

Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Solon (16) 18-0 169 2. Cin. Moeller (2) 18-3 133 3. Huber Hts. Wayne 19-1 126 (tie)Upper Arlington 19-1 126 5. Tol. St. John’s 19-1 88 6. Sylvania Southview 17-1 80 7. Springfield 16-3 77 8. Cin. Princeton 17-3 47 9. Pickerington N. 17-3 44 10. Logan 17-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 19. Hilliard Bradley 13.

DIVISION II 1. Wauseon (16) 19-0 175 2. Cols. Beechcroft (2) 19-1 144 3. Proctorville Fairland 19-3 105 4. Trotwood-Madison 17-3 86 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 17-1 82 6. Poland Seminary 17-1 81 7. Parma Hts. Holy Name 15-2 79 8. Cols. Eastmoor 17-4 39 9. Thornville Sheridan 16-3 35 10. Akr. SVSM 10-8 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Cin. McNicholas 19. Zanesville 14.

DIVISION III 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (13) 19-0 159 2. Cin. Deer Park (4) 20-0 157 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-1 129 4. Leavittsburg Labrae 17-2 118 5. Oregon Stritch 17-1 110 6. Versailles 16-3 60 7. Cols. Wellington 14-4 53 8. Oak Hill 17-2 43 9. Genoa Area 16-3 22 (tie) Cols. Africentric 15-6 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 18. Galion Northmor 16. Cols. Ready 12.

DIVISION IV 1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (14) 21-0 160 2. McDonald (1) 17-1 129 3. Hannibal River 17-1 124 4. St. Henry 17-3 98 5. Ft. Loramie (1) 19-2 97 6. Pettisville 17-2 74 7. Bristol 16-2 66 8. Berlin Hiland 15-5 53 9. Spring. Cath. Cent. 16-3 50 10. Cornerstone Christian (2) 10-7 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22. Richmond Hts. 14. Warren JFK 14. Tol. Maumee Valley 13. Pandora-Gilboa 13.

Versailles’ AJ Ahrens puts up a shot during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Sidney on Jan. 14 at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_AJ-Ahrens-WEB-2.jpg Versailles’ AJ Ahrens puts up a shot during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Sidney on Jan. 14 at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

