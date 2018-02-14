Versailles girls basketball team ranked No. 1 in season’s final AP state poll

COLUMBUS – Versailles is ranked No. 1 in Division III in the Associated Press’ final girls basketball state rankings of the 2017-18 season.

Along with being ranked No. 1 in the state, the Tigers received a season-high 13 first place votes this week. Last week they earned 10 first place votes.

Versailles was ranked either first or second in all six state polls this season. The Tigers were ranked first in Division III each of the past four weeks.

Tri-Village is ranked 11th in the season’s final Division IV state rankings after being ranked 10th last week. The Patriots were ranked in four of the six state polls this season.

Franklin Monroe, which was ranked 12th in Division IV last week, dropped out of the state rankings this week. The Jets were ranked in one out of six state polls this season.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Tippecanoe from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 4 in Division II, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 5 in Division II, Minster from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 4 in Division IV, and Fort Recovery from the MAC is ranked No. 8 in Division IV.

Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Pickerington Cent. (5) 20-2 148 2. Canton McKinley (4) 19-1 146 3. Dublin Coffman (5) 21-1 142 4. Newark (4) 21-1 131 5. W. Chester Lakota W. 20-2 101 6. Solon 19-2 98 7. Mason (1) 19-3 82 8. Stow-Munroe Falls 19-2 64 9. Wadsworth 18-2 45 10. Tol. Notre Dame 17-4 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17.

DIVISION II 1. Beloit W. Branch (15) 21-0 176 2. Bellevue 20-1 133 3. Gates Mills Gilmour (3) 16-2 118 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 20-2 108 5. Trotwood-Madison 19-2 93 6. Tol. Rogers 17-3 83 7. Germantown Valley View 19-2 79 8. Zanesville Maysville 18-2 60 9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 19-3 51 10. McArthur Vinton County 19-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Cent. Cath. 15. Thornville Sheridan 14. Chillicothe Unioto 13.

DIVISION III 1. Versailles (13) 21-1 163 2. Cin. Summit Country Day (3) 18-0 131 3. Kirtland 21-0 114 4. Doylestown Chippewa 20-0 104 5. Archbold (1) 19-1 87 6. Cols. Africentric 19-3 79 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton 19-1 74 8. Waynesville 21-1 65 9. Ottawa-Glandorf 17-2 41 10. Minford 20-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 20. Delta 19. Berlin Hiland (1) 16. Elyria Cath. 13. Loudonville 12.

DIVISION IV 1. Waterford (11) 20-1 171 2. Ottoville (4) 19-1 164 3. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3) 22-0 140 4. Minster 17-3 117 5. Fairfield Christian 18-2 104 6. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 18-2 75 7. Sugar Grove Berne Union 18-4 42 8. Ft. Recovery 15-4 38 9. Cornerstone Christian (1) 15-5 35 10. Arcadia 17-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 25. Fremont St. Joseph 25. New Boston Glenwood 13.

Versailles’ Elizabeth Ording drives to the hoop during a Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball game against St. Henry on Thursday in Versailles. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Elizabeth-Ording-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Elizabeth Ording drives to the hoop during a Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball game against St. Henry on Thursday in Versailles. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.