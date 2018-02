GREENVILLE – Greenville sophomore boys basketball player Marcus Wood set the Green Wave record for assists in a season on Tuesday.

Wood has seven assists in an 84-51 loss at Piqua on Tuesday. During the game he passed the previous record of 135 assists in a season that was set by Nick House (1977-78).

Wood has two more regular season games at Sidney and Versailles plus the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament to add to his record.