Mississinawa Valley’s Zac Longfellow qualifies for OHSAA district bowling tournament

HUBER HEIGHTS – Mississinawa Valley’s Zac Longfellow qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association district boys bowling tournament by finishing third in the Division II sectional on Thursday at Poelking Marian Lanes.

Longfellow rolled games of 222, 183 and 217 for a three-game series of 622 and earned one of nine individual qualifying spots for the OHSAA district tournament.

Led by Longfellow, Mississinawa Valley finished 14th out of 31 teams in the sectional tournament. The Blackhawks had games of 842, 867 and 769 for a 2,478 series. They then added Baker scores of 181, 163, 159, 154, 167 and 169 for a six-game Baker total of 993, bringing their total score to 3,471.

Mississinawa Valley’s Lucas Newbauer rolled games of 185, 165 and 162 for a three-game total of 512, finishing 52nd overall. Mason Hardwick finished 59th with games of 148, 230 and 124 for a 502 series. Colton Hardwick had a 443 series with games of 140, 161 and 142, finishing 80th overall. Matt Slyder had games of 147 and 128 for a two-game total of 275.

Versailles finished 16th in the sectional standings. The Tigers had games of 781, 865 and 781 for a three-game total of 2,427. They added Baker scores of 182, 180, 176, 142, 154 and 109. Their 943 Baker total gave them an overall score of 3,370.

Luke Shellhaas led Versailles with games of 214, 172 and 155 for a three-game series of 541, finishing 40th overall. Sam Bensman finished 46th with games of 173, 188 and 162 for a 523 series. Tyler Gehret finished 75 with games of 144, 147 and 170 for a 461 series. Brandon Bradley rolled games of 202 and 153 for a two-game total of 355. Drew Cotner posted a game of 156.

Ansonia finished 26th in the sectional tournament. The Tigers had games of 664, 681 and 686 for a three-game total of 2,031. They added Baker scores of 136, 129, 108, 153, 89 and 94. Their six-game Baker total of 709 brought the Tigers’ total score to 2,740.

Johnnie Bozarth led Ansonia with games of 154, 153 and 148 for a three-game total of 455, placing 77th overall. Tyler Sink rolled games of 169, 126 and 119 for a total of 414, finishing 92nd overall. Jedd Rismiller had games of 154 and 141 for a two-game total of 295. Jacob Longenecker rolled games of 139 and 134 for a two-game total of 273. Dalton Drees had games of 141 and 109 for a two-game total of 250. Jacob Vietor rolled a 144, Tyler Dishman rolled a 107, and Allen Christman rolled a 93.

Urbana won the sectional tournament with a total score of 4,078. Archbishop Alter, Mechanicsburg, Shawnee, Graham, Clinton-Massie, Northeastern, Northwestern and Fort Loramie also finished in the top nine to qualify for districts. Loramie’s ninth place score of 3,687 set the cutoff for district qualification.

Urbana’s Kyle Beavers won the sectional tournament with a three-game series of 663, rolling games of 248, 211 and 204.

Along with Longfellow, Miami Valley’s Logan Carter, Benjamin Logan’s Trevor Boger, Emmanuel Christian’s Sam Patton, Greenon’s Matthew Barton, Southeastern’s Tyler Blankenship, Kenton Ridge’s Brent Wyburn, Greenon’s Joe Springer and Greenon’s JJ Blanton qualified for the district tournament as individuals. Blanton’s score of 554 set the district qualifying cutoff for individuals.

Longfellow now advances to compete in the Division II district meet on Thursday at Beaver-Vu in Beavercreek. The top three teams and top three individuals from the district meet with qualify for the state championships.

For complete results from the sectional tournament and more information about the district tournament, visit http://swdab.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

