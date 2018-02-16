Arcanum boys basketball team beats Tri-County North in overtime

ARCANUM – The Arcanum boys basketball team concluded the regular season with a 68-61 overtime win against Cross County Conference foe Tri-County North on Friday.

Arcanum led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and 32-18 at halftime. Tri-County North reduced its deficit to 42-38 in the third quarter then forced overtime, tying the score at 58-58 in the fourth quarter. Arcanum outscored North 10-3 in the overtime period to win by 7 points.

Carter Gray led Arcanum with 21 points on Friday. Also for the Trojans, Wade Meeks scored 18 points, Grant Delk scored 11, Evan Atchley scored 5, Dylan Lumpkin scored 5, Zach Smith scored 4, Andrew Baker scored 2, and Wills Troutwine scored 2.

Preston Lairson led Tri-County North with a game-high 23 points. Also for the Panthers, Dillon McCullough scored 19 points, Preston Jackson scored 11, Brian Stinson scored 6, and Josh Heindl scored 2.

Arcanum improved to 11-11 overall and 5-7 in the CCC with the win. The Trojans will play West Liberty-Salem at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Northmont in the opening round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament.