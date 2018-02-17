Ansonia girls basketball team loses to Fort Loramie in OHSAA tournament

SIDNEY – Ansonia lost 69-20 to Fort Loramie in the opening round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball tournament on Saturday at Sidney.

Fort Loramie led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter and 47-12 at halftime. The Shelby County squad increased its advantage to 55-16 in the third quarter on its way to a 49-point victory.

Trinity Henderson led Ansonia with 9 points. Also for the Tigers, Katie Werts scored 5 points, Bailey Stammen scored 4, and Kassy Wentworth scored 2.

Marissa Meiring led Fort Loramie with 14 points, Kenzie Hoelscher scored 11, Kennedi Gephart scored 10, Abby Holthaus scored 8, Dana Rose scored 8, Grace Ruhenkamp scored 6, Jadyn Puthoff scored 5, Taylor Raterman scored 5, and Caitlyn Gasson scored 2.

Ansonia finished the season with a 5-18 record with Saturday’s loss. The loss also ended the high school basketball careers of Ansonia’s seniors: Stammen, Werts and Wentworth.