Versailles girls bowling team wins OHSAA sectional championship

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Versailles girls bowling team won the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II sectional tournament on Friday at Poelking Marian Lanes in Huber Heights.

The Versailles girls rolled a 3,786 in the sectional tournament and beat Graham by 45 pins for the championship in the 26 team field. The Tigers had games of 862, 837 and 949 for a three-game series of 2,648. They had Baker scores of 176, 214, 137, 201, 210 and 200 for a six-game Baker total of 1,138, bringing their total to 3,786.

Along with winning the team championship, Versailles also had the individual sectional champion in Morgan Heitkamp. She rolled games of 201, 268 and 247 for a three-game series of 716, breaking the program’s three-game series record and claiming the individual sectional championship.

Versailles’ Haddi Treon finished third overall, rolling games of 187, 202 and 178 for a three-game total of 567. Makenzie Berning rolled games of 176, 144 and 199 to finish 13th with a 519 series. Morgan Barlage rolled games of 167 and 178, Kalysta Thobe rolled a 147, and Jena Mangen rolled a 131 for the Tigers.

Mississinawa Valley finished 18th in the sectional tournament with a total score of 2,674. The Blackhawks had a three-game total of 1,948 with games of 653, 688 and 607. They had a 119, 133, 103, 134, 122 and 115 for a 726 Baker series.

Elizabeth Mangas led MV with games of 149, 158 and 136 for a 443 series, finishing 40th overall. Payton Reichard rolled games of 132, 184 and 123 for a 439 series to finish 42nd. Airrika Westfall finished 76th with games of 122, 111 and 130 for a 363 series. Lakiesha Wade had a 360 series with games of 145, 109 and 106, finishing 79th overall. Kali Copeland had games of 105, 126 and 112 for a 343 series to finish 91st.

Ansonia finished 20th in the sectional with a total score of 2,446. The Tigers had games of 586, 552 and 605 for a three-game series of 1,743. They added Baker scores of 135, 147, 102, 99, 110 and 110 for a six-game Baker total of 703.

Ansonia’s Lexi Shinn finished 44th overall with games of 149, 148 and 136 for a three-game series of 433. Sarah Rhoades rolled games of 136, 116 and 135 for a 387 series to finished 63rd overall. Rebecca Thornhill rolled games of 117, 94 and 123 for a 334 series, finishing 96th. A’Tyah Knowles had games of 106, 108 and 118 to finish 97th with a 332 series. Megan Troutwine finished 125 with games of 78, 86 and 93 for a 257 series.

Versailles, Graham, Northwestern, Benjamin Logan, Greenon, Mechanicsburg, Urbana, Archbishop Alter and Russia qualified for the OHSAA district tournament as teams. Russia’s ninth place score of 3,128 set the cutoff for district qualification.

Individually Tippecanoe’s Ashlyn Herzog, Clinton-Massie’s Jennifer Callewaert, Bellefontaine’s Lauren Heminger, Kenton Ridge’s Jordan Rucker, Fort Loramie’s Elena Bulcher, Kenton Ridge’s Erika Haffner, West Liberty-Salem’s Hailee Clifford, Carroll’s Camryn Joseph and Clinton-Massie’s Emily Rager qualified for districts. Rager’s score of 479 set the cutoff for individual qualifiers for the district tournament.

Versailles now advances to the district tournament, which will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at Beaver-Vu in Beavercreek. The top four teams and top four individuals at the district meet will qualify for state.

For complete results from the sectional tournament and more information about the district tournament, visit http://swdab.org.

By Kyle Shaner

