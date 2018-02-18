Greenville boys bowling team finishes 14th at GWOC meet, girls finish 16th

DAYTON – The Greenville boys finished 14th and the Greenville girls finished 16th at the Greater Western Ohio Conference bowling tournament on Saturday at Poelking Lanes South in Dayton.

Greenville’s boys finished 14th overall and six in the American North with a total score of 3,573. The Green Wave had a total of 2,546 in the regular games and 1,027 in the Baker games.

Mark Zeiler led the Greenville boys by finishing 13th overall with a 640 series, rolling games of 223, 236 and 181. Chris Hadden rolled games of 142, 170 and 142 for a 454 series, finishing 68th overall.

Jordan Miller had games of 220 and 191, Cullen Blinn rolled games of 178 and 185, and Caiden Lutz had a 167.

Beavercreek won the GWOC boys bowling tournament while American North member Sidney finished as the runner up.

Vandalia-Butler’s Drew Sacks won the GWOC boys bowling individual championship with a 707 series, rolling games of 222, 206 and 279.

The Greenville girls finished 16th overall and fifth in the American North with a total score of 2,861. The Lady Wave had a score of 2,075 in the regular games and 786 in the Bakers.

Shila Thompson led the Greenville girls with games of 170, 143 and 177 for a three-game series of 490, finishing 44th overall.

Mariah Nicholas finished 56th with games of 158, 148 and 158 for a 464 series. Jenna Netzley rolled games of 126, 142 and 137 to finish 67th overall with a 405 series. Makayla Hess rolled a 131, and Kelli Kretschmar rolled a 128.

Miamisburg’s girls bowling team won the GWOC championship while American North member Troy finished as the runner up.

Fairmont’s Keirsten Schooler won the individual girls championship with a 631 series, rolling games of 205, 204 and 222. Sidney’s Jenna Beatty was the top finisher among American North girls, rolling games of 160, 204 and 247 to finish fourth overall with a 611 series.

For complete results from the GWOC tournament, visit the conference’s website at http://gwocsports.com.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Greenville-logo-WEB-7.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.