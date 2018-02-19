Tri-Village girls basketball team routs Jefferson in OHSAA tournament

BROOKVILLE – No. 1 seeded Tri-Village defeated Jefferson 79-8 in the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division IV Brookville sectional girls basketball tournament on Saturday.

Lisa Siler scored 15 points in the first quarter for a 26-0 Tri-Village lead at the end of the first period.

Madding Downing scored 6 points and Trisa Porter 5 in the second period, and TV had a 47-2 lead at the half.

This year the OHSAA implemented for the postseason a rule called score differential. Once a team reaches a lead of 35 points or more over an opponent in the second half, a running clock shall be utilized. The only time the clock stops is for an injured player or an unusual delay deemed necessary by the officials. Should the score drop below 30 points, normal clock procedures will be maintained.

That rule went into effect at the beginning of the third quarter.

The Patriots won the third quarter 14-5 and the final stanza 18-1, scoring 79 for the game to advance to the second round of the tournament.

“People say why do you play a game like this and not take a bye,” Tri-Village girls basketball coach Brad Gray said. “It’s because we want to get on the floor and get used to a different environment and get up shots. This isn’t an easy place to shoot, so to be able to get your kids on the floor and get a feel for it is good. Fortunately for us, all our kids were able to get that chance today.”

Every player on Tri-Village roster scored in the contest led by Siler with 17 points, Downing 13, Kelsie Wehr 12, Porter 9, Madison Foreman and Lauren Flory 8 each, Emma Printz and Kayla Burke both had 4, and Peyton Bietry added 2 points.

Tri-Village improved to 18-5 overall and will play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brookville High School where they will take on Miami Valley, a team they beat earlier in the year 92-23.

Box score:

Score by quarters

JE … 00 … 02 … 05 … 01 – 08

TV … 26 … 21 … 14 … 18 – 79

Individual scoring

Jefferson – Chenelle Jordan 3, Tianna Hayes 5; Totals 1-1-3/6 – 8

Tri-Village – Madison Foreman 8, Emma Printz 4, Kayla Burke 4, Peyton Bietry 2, Trisa Porter 9, Andi Bietry 2, Kelsie Wehr 12, Lissa Siler 17, Maddie Downing 13, Lauren Flory 8; Totals 4-33-1/5 – 79

