Versailles 8th grade boys basketball team wins MAC championship game over Coldwater

FORT RECOVERY – The Versailles eighth grade boys basketball team finished its season on Saturday by defeating Coldwater in the Midwest Athletic Conference championship game by a score of 54-43.

The lead switched several times throughout the game between the Tigers and the Cavaliers and was tied at 37 going into the final stanza.

Versailles seized control of the game with some clutch shooting and timely defensive stops, outscoring Coldwater 17-6 in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers ended their season at 18-1.

Ben Ruhenkamp led Versailles with 17 points in the championship victory. Also for the Tigers, Eli McEldowney scored 11 points, Jaydon Litten scored 7, Carter Luthman scored 7, Chase McEldowney scored 6, Noah McEldowney scored 3, and Jacob Treon scored 3. Key rebounding and stellar defense was also contributed by Cole Hamilton, Caden Hamilton and Justin Heitkamp.