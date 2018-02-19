Versailles gymnasts finish as runner-up at Dayton City Championships

MIAMISBURG – The Darke and Shelby county high school gymnastics team competed in the Dayton City Gymnastics Championship on Saturday with the Versailles gymnasts finishing as the meet runner-up.

This competition was for the northern high school teams in the Southwest District. The teams in attendance were Alter, Beavercreek, Centerville, Miamisburg, Northmont, Troy and Versailles. Individuals were from Ansonia, Arcanum, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Kenton Ridge and Miami East.

Ansonia senior Amber Aultman finished 19th in the all-around out of 23 gymnasts who competed all-around.

Arcanum senior Cheyenne White had a good meet with 0.70 improvement on beam, scoring an 8.55, and also saw improvement on floor. She finished 18th of the all-around gymnasts.

From Greenville, Emily Marchal participated in her second meet of the season. She improved by 0.60 in her all-around score with improvement on her vault. The Greenville freshman placed 23rd.

The Versailles team had a great meet, placing second as a team with 139.25, an improvement of 3.05 points from last weekend. The Tigers finished just behind Miamisburg, who scored 140.35, which is just 1.10 lead.

Included scorers for Versailles were senior Jorja Pothast, juniors Madison Ahrens and Jadyn Barga, and sophomore Ellie Barga.

Jorja Pothast had a good meet, improving her all-around score by 2.15 points. She improved on every event, also, but the balance beam showed the most improvement by 1.00 point.

Jadyn Barga did well, placing first in the all-around with a score of 36.25, which improved by 0.40. She placed first on vault with a score of 9.40, second on uneven bars, 10th on balance beam and fourth on floor with a score of 9.20.

Ahrens also did well, finishing third in the all-around with a score of 35.60. She placed seventh on vault, third on uneven bars, third on balance beam with a 9.10 and third on floor with a 9.10.

Ellie Barga did well all-around, placing seventh with a 34.75, which was an improvement of 0.90 points. She placed ninth on vault, 10th on uneven bars, sixth on balance beam and seventh on floor with a 9.10.

Another sophomore, Jada Barlage, was unable to attend the meet.

Freshman Jayla Pothast did well, placing 21st in the all-around and improved overall by 0.80 points. She had improvement on vault, floor and balance beam.

Congratulations Darke Shelby Gymnasts and a continued great season.

The gymnasts will compete at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lakota East High School in the Ohio High School Athletic Association district meet.

For any questions or inquiries for classes, gymnastics team or Darke County high school gymnastics, contact Coach Jessica Pothast at 937-526-4125 or via Facebook at Jess Pothast, Flying Js. The gymnasts train at Flying Js Gymnastics at 7546 State Route 242 in Versailles.