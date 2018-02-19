Arcanum, Tri-Village and Versailles swimmers qualify for OHSAA state meet

OXFORD – Swimmers from Arcanum, Tri-Village and Versailles qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state championships with their performances in the district meet on Friday at Miami University.

Arcanum’s Isabella Gable won the girls 200 yard freestyle with a district meet record of 1:47.63 to qualify for state. She finished third in the girls 100 yard backstroke with a time of 55.43 to advance for the state meet.

Versailles’ Cole Condon finished second in the boys 50 yard freestyle with a time of 21.44 to qualify for state. He finished fourth in the boys 100 yard freestyle in a time of 47.99 to advance to the state meet.

Tri-Village’s Lucie Morris finished fourth in the girls 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.31 to qualify for state.

Versailles’ quartet of Clint Morgan, Jack Detrick, Ryan Subler and Cole Condon finished sixth in the boys 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:31.65 to qualify for the state meet.

Tri-Village’s Edie Morris finished eighth in the girls 200 yard individual medley in 2:12.45 to advance to state.

Other Darke County swimmers competed at the district meet but didn’t advance to state.

Tri-Village’s Lucie Morris finished 10th in the girls 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.63.

Versailles’ team of Ryan Subler, Jack Detrick, Cole Condon and Clint Morgan finished 12th in the boys 200 yard individual medley relay in a time of 1:47.43. Greenville’s Carol Badell, Pablo Badell, Seth Conway and Jacob Subler finished 17th in 1:54.24.

Tri-Village’s Edie Morris finished 16th in the girls 500 yard freestyle in a time of 5:34.71, and Greenville’s Maggie Bankson finished 20th in 5:42.18.

Versailles’ squad of Faith Wilker, Payton Berger, Sara Cavin and Tori Ahrens finished 16th in the girls 400 yard freestyle relay in 4:04.25.

Versailles’ Clint Morgan finished 18th in the boys 50 yard freestyle with a time of 23.21.

Versailles’ team of Stuart Baltes, Nathanial Nelson, Ryan Subler and Clint Morgan finished 18th in the boys 400 yard freestyle relay in a time of 3:43.85. Greenville’s Jacob Subler, Carol Badell, Pablo Badell and Seth Conway finished 24th in 3:50.78.

The Versailles squad of Sara Cavin, Payton Berger, Faith Wilker and Tori Ahrens finished 20th in the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:50.84.

Greenville’s Pablo Badell finished 21st in the boys 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.41, and Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry finished 30th in 1:08.37.

Greenville’s Pablo Badell finished 23rd in the boys 200 yard individual medley in a time of 2:12.82.

Versailles’ quartet of Courtney Batten, Payton Berger, Faith Wilker and Tori Ahrens finished 23rd in the girls 200 yard individual medley in 2:06.36.

Greenville’s Seth Conway finished 27th in the boys 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.49. He finished 29th in the boys 200 yard freestyle in a time of 2:00.03.

Versailles’ Ryan Subler finished 29th in the boys 100 yard backstroke in 1:05.31.

Versailles’ Tori Ahrens finished 30th in the girls 50 yard freestyle in a time of 27.22.

Arcanum’s Stephen Young finished 30th in the boys 100 yard freestyle with a time of 54.27.

The state qualifiers will compete in the OHSAA Division II state swim meet beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

For complete results from the district meet, visit http://www.swimmeet.com. For more information about the state meet, visit http://ohsaa.org/.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_OHSAA-logo-WEB-1.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.