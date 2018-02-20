Versailles offers pre-sale tickets for tournament basketball games

VERSAILLES – Versailles is selling pre-sale tickets for its boys and girls basketball teams’ Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament games.

The Versailles girls will play Northridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Covington. Tickets will be available in the Versailles High School office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from 7:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Versailles boys will play Houston at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Northmont, which is the second game scheduled at Northmont that evening. Tickets will be available in the Versailles High School office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday.