Versailles ranked 6th in season’s final AP boys basketball state rankings

COLUMBUS – The Versailles boys basketball team is ranked sixth in Division III in the final Associated Press state rankings of the 2017-18 season.
This is the second consecutive week that Versailles has been ranked sixth in the state. The Tigers were ranked in all seven state polls this season, ranging from third to eighth in Division III. Versailles is the lone Darke County boys basketball team ranked in the AP poll this season.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Cincinnati Deer Park, Ottawa-Glandorf, Leavittsburg Labrae and Oregon Stritch are ranked ahead of Versailles in this week’s state poll.
A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Wayne from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 3 in Division I, Springfield from the GWOC is ranked No. 11 in Division I, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 5 in Division II, and St. Henry from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 5 in Division IV.
Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Solon (14)
|20-0
|159
|2. Cin. Moeller (1)
|19-3
|123
|3. Huber Hts. Wayne (1)
|20-1
|113
|(tie) Upper Arlington (1)
|20-1
|113
|5. Tol. St. John’s
|20-1
|104
|6. Sylvania Southview
|19-1
|81
|7. Cin. Princeton
|19-3
|47
|8. Lakewood St. Edward
|17-3
|42
|9. Logan
|19-2
|41
|10. Hilliard Bradley
|20-1
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington N. 16. Springfield 16. Garfield Hts. 14.
|DIVISION II
|1. Wauseon (12)
|21-0
|150
|2. Cols. Beechcroft (4)
|20-1
|147
|3. Poland Seminary (1)
|18-1
|108
|4. Proctorville Fairland
|19-3
|100
|5. Trotwood-Madison
|18-3
|92
|6. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|18-2
|76
|7. Thornville Sheridan
|18-3
|43
|8. Cols. Eastmoor
|17-5
|39
|9. Akr. SVSM
|11-8
|36
|10. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
|17-2
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cle. VASJ 23. Chillicothe Unioto 19.
|DIVISION III
|1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12)
|22-0
|159
|2. Cin. Deer Park (2)
|21-0
|139
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf
|20-1
|122
|4. Leavittsburg Labrae (3)
|20-0
|106
|5. Oregon Stritch
|19-1
|105
|6. Versailles
|18-4
|69
|7. Oak Hill
|19-2
|55
|8. Cols. Wellington
|16-4
|46
|9. Genoa Area
|17-3
|36
|10. Cols. Africentric
|15-6
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 19. N. Lima S. Range 18.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (13)
|22-0
|156
|2. McDonald (1)
|19-1
|126
|3. Hannibal River
|18-1
|112
|4. Ft. Loramie
|20-2
|103
|5. St. Henry
|18-3
|87
|6. Bristol
|18-2
|71
|7. Pettisville
|17-2
|61
|8. Berlin Hiland
|16-5
|40
|9. Cornerstone Christian (3)
|12-7
|34
|10. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|18-3
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Warren JFK 24. Richmond Hts. 21. Pandora-Gilboa 16.
