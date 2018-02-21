Franklin Monroe eliminates Bradford from the OHSAA girls basketball tournament

BROOKVILLE – Franklin Monroe used a strong start in the first and third quarters, outscoring Bradford 32-13, to derail Bradford by the score of 50-29 in the second round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division IV Brookville sectional tournament.

Franklin Monroe girls basketball coach Abbey Moore had just watched the tournament game with Covington and Twin Valley South in which the Buccaneers trailed 20-12 at the half. Covington rebounded in the second half for a 44-26 come-from-behind win.

“As a team we watched Covington in the first half and used that as motivation,” Moore said. “It was the first thing I said in the locker room – it’s tournament time and TV South proved they really wanted to win the ball game so I told our girls how essential it would be for us to come out and set the tone early and not let Bradford gain confidence.”

FM would do just that, using its full-court pressure to get the jump on Bradford and go up 15-6 by the end of the first quarter.

Five FM players scored in the quarter with Chloe Brumbaugh and Audrey Cable scoring 4 each, Kennedy Morris a triple, and Chloe Peters and Corina Conley both scoring 2 points.

Bradford attacked the pressure second quarter with freshman Skipp Miller leading the attack, scoring 8 by getting to the rim, and Hannah Fout had 2 points to keep pace with the Jets.

Conley had 5, Audrey Cable 4 and Tara Goubeaux 3 points to outscore the Railroaders by 2 points in the frame to lead 27-16 at the break.

Just like they did to start the game, the Jets utilized full-court pressure and let their defense create the offense.

Not only did they score in the open floor, Belle Cable got hot from behind the arch and nailed three triples as FM went ahead 44-23.

The pace slowed in the final stanza as both teams only scored 6 points, and Franklin Monroe by way of a 50-29 win moved on to the next round of the tournament.

The loss ended Bradford’s season. The Railroaders, who were led by Miller with 16 points in the game, finished with a 7-16 record.

“We were a young team that had really good moments and really bad moments this year,” Bradford girls basketball coach Patrick McKee said. “We’re going to try to focus this summer on what we need to do to increase the number of good moments.

“We have to get better with our lateral quickness and keep offensive players in front of us. We have to get stronger physically with the ball in our hands, passing and dribbling. We just aren’t strong enough with the ball right now.

“We can’t sit back and say poor us. Not because our freshmen are now sophomores and sophomores are juniors but because of the hard work they put in this offseason. That is where we will get better,” McKee concluded.

Franklin Monroe was led by Conley with 15 points, nine rebounds and six blocks. Belle Cable added 9 points, and Brumbaugh had 8 points.

The Lady Jets improved to 21-3 and tied the 1991-92 team for the most wins in school history. If the Jets can defeat Covington in the sectional final game at 6 p.m. Tuesday not only would they have a sectional title, but they would have the program record for most wins, too.

Box score:

Score by quarters:

BR … 06 … 10 … 07 … 06 – 29

FM … 15 … 12 … 17 … 06 – 50

Individual scoring:

Bradford – Hannah Fout 6, Emma Canan 3, Skipp Miller 16, Brewer 2, Bianca Keener 2;

Totals 0-11-7/8 – 29

Franklin Monroe – Chloe Brumbaugh 8, Belle Cable 9, Corina Conley 15, Kennedy Morris 3, Chloe Peters 4, Tara Goubeaux 3, Audrey Cable 8; Totals 5-16-3/9 – 50

