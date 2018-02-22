Tri-Village girls basketball team defeats Miami Valley in OHSAA tournament

BROOKVILLE – Tri-Village defeated Miami Valley for a second time this season by the score of 57-21 to advance to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division IV Brookville sectional tournament title game.

The Patriots defeated the 5-15 Rams earlier in the year at the Bill Burkett Tournament, 92-23.

Tri-Village was filling it up in the first quarter on Wednesday with Emma Printz connecting on two triples, Trisa Porter one trey and Lissa Siler 4 points for a 14-2 lead.

Printz had 7, Maddie Downing 6, Siler 5 and Porter 3 points in the second quarter to open up a 35-10 advantage at the break.

Downing, who spent a lot of the first half on the bench in foul trouble, went to work in the paint in the third frame with 10 points inside. Printz made her fourth triple and scored 5 points, and Siler added a 3-ball as the Patriots continued to build on their lead to 53-18.

The running clock went into effect midway through the third quarter and remained running the rest of the game.

Lauren Flory and Kelsie Wehr each had buckets in the final stanza to complete the scoring for the Patriots for a 57-21 win.

Printz led all scorers with 18 points, Downing had 16, and Siler added 12 as the Patriots improved to 19-5 overall.

The Newton Indians, 17-6 on the year, upset Troy Christian 21-3 in the other tournament game at Brookville and will now meet up with Tri-Village in a repeat of the sectional championship game from last year at Brookville High School at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Box score:

Score by quarters

TV … 14 … 21 … 18 … 04 – 47

MV … 02 … 08 … 08 … 03 – 21

Individual scoring:

Tri-Village – Emma Printz 18, Trisa Porter 6, Kelsie Wehr 2, Lissa Siler 12, Maddie Downing 16, Lauren Flory 3; Totals 8-12-9/12 – 57

Miami Valley – Grace Zerba 8, Eva Lyon 4, Michelle Norton 3, Taylor Felder 2; Totals 1-7-4/17 – 21

