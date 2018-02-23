Versailles girls bowling team wins district championship, qualifies for OHSAA state tournament

BEAVERCREEK – The Versailles girls bowling team won a district championship and qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament on Thursday at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.

The Tigers had a total score of 4,061 during the district tournament and topped Graham by 225 pins for the district championship. Northwestern with a score of 3,646 and Benjamin Logan with a 3,627 joined Versailles and Graham as state qualifiers.

Versailles started strong with a 1,003 in the opening game, which was the top score of any team in the tournament. The Tigers then added games of 981 and 935 for a three-game total of 2,919 and led entering the Baker games.

Versailles recorded scores of 226, 162, 184, 200, 190 and 180 for a six-game Baker total of 1,142, which was the best Baker total in the tournament and kept the Tigers in first place.

Junior Morgan Heitkamp led Versailles on Thursday and won the individual district championship with games of 222, 195 and 246 for a three-game total of 663.

Junior Haddi Treon finished third overall with games of 267, 190 and 169 for a three-game total of 626. Senior Makenzie Berning finished sixth overall with games of 174, 238 and 156 for a three-game total of 568. Both Treon and Berning joined Heitkamp on the all-tournament team.

Sophomore Lindsay Cheadle rolled games of 162, 154 and 225 for a three-game total of 541 to finish 17th overall. Junior Morgan Barlage finished 25th overall with games of 178, 204 and 139 for a 521 series.

Seven Hills senior Audrey Wilson with a 607 series, Badin senior Stephanie O’Neil with a 562, Greenon freshman Makenzie Gossett with a 557 and Kenton Ridge junior Jordan Rucker with a 555 qualified for state as individual girls.

In the boys district tournament, Mississinawa Valley’s Zac Longfellow finished 12th overall to finish his season. He rolled games of 254, 194 and 185 for a three-game total of 633.

Mechanicsburg senior Caleb Westfall won the individual boys district tournament with a three-game series of 719. Northeastern senior Jake Calhoun with a 672, Badin senior Jared Berger with a 663 and Shawnee sophomore Nate Fowler with a 659 qualified for state as individuals.

Graham with a 4,182 won the boys team championship. The Falcons qualified for state along with Mechanicsburg with its 4,133 team score and Urbana with its 4,046.

The Versailles girls will compete in the OHSAA Division II state tournament at 10:30 a.m. March 3 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus.

For complete results from the district tournament, visit http://swdab.org.

For more information about the state tournament, visit http://ohsaa.org.

Heitkamp http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Morgan-Heitkamp-WEB-2.jpg Heitkamp

Mississinawa Valley’s Zac Longfellow ends season at district tournament

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.