Greenville bowling teams end season at OHSAA sectional tournament

DAYTON – Greenville’s bowling teams concluded their seasons in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I sectional tournaments at Poelking Lanes South.

Greenville’s boys finished 19th out of 22 teams in Wednesday’s sectional tournament. The Green Wave had a total score of 3,393, putting them 574 pins out of district-qualifying position.

The Greenville boys had games of 762, 774 and 844 for a three-game total of 2,380. They added Baker scores of 162, 198, 162, 195, 128 and 168 for a six-game Baker total of 1,013 to bring their total score to 3,393.

Junior Mark Zeiler led the Greenville boys with games of 147, 183 and 208 for a three-game total of 538, finishing 49th overall. Senior Cullen Blinn rolled games of 169, 201 and 164 for a 534 series to place 53rd.

Senior Jordan Miller rolled games of 157 and 152, freshman Chris Hadden rolled games of 166 and 138, freshman Caiden Lutz rolled a 182, and junior Adam Kermeen rolled a 140.

Beavercreek sophomore Michael Donahue won the individual sectional championship with a three-game total of 741.

Tippecanoe sophomore James Ridgeway with a 701, Springboro junior Cody Jessee with a 663, West Carrollton senior James Moore with a 641, Tippecanoe senior Nick Lanham with a 637, Miamisburg freshman Caleb Witt with a 635, Stebbins senior Hunter Baughman with a 632, Miamisburg junior Jacob Blair with a 624, Springboro junior Joe Teti with a 621 and Sidney senior Damion Phillis with a 590 qualified for the district tournament as individual boys.

Centerville won the boys sectional team championship with a total score of 4,617. The Elks qualified for districts along with Beavercreek with a 4,458, Vandalia-Butler with a 4,334, Troy with a 4,244, Fairmont with a 4,207, Wayne with a 4,130, Fairborn with a 4,015, Springfield with a 3,988 and Bellefontaine with a 3,967.

Greenville’s girls finished 17th out of 18 teams in Thursday’s sectional tournament. The Lady Wave had a total score of 2,726 and finished 684 pins out of district-qualifying position.

Greenville rolled games of 650, 685 and 607 for a three-game total of 1,942. The Lady Wave added Baker scores of 130, 117, 117, 123, 176 and 121 for a six-game Baker total of 784.

Junior Mariah Nicholas led Greenville’s girls with games of 134, 148 and 162 for a three-game total of 444, finishing 52nd overall. Junior Shila Thompson finished 56th overall with games of 127, 141 and 155 for a 423 series.

Sophomore Kelli Kretschmar rolled games of 118 and 155, junior Jenna Netzley rolled games of 132 and 135, sophomore Makayla Hess rolled a 139, and sophomore Meghan Holman rolled a 118.

Xenia sophomore Caity Moody won the individual girls sectional championship with a three-game series of 723.

Sidney senior Jenna Beatty with a 616, Wayne senior Ryleigh Crouse with a 604, Fairborn junior Audrey Renner with a 593, Wayne junior Audrie Goffinet with a 555, Monroe senior Jasmine Fails with a 525, Northmont junior Cassidy Hunter with a 523, Wayne senior Morgan Atkinson with a 506, West Carrollton junior Kaitlin Schell with a 503 and Northmont freshman Hailey Yingst with a 502 qualified for the district tournament as individual girls.

Miamisburg won the girls sectional championship with a total score of 4,082. The Vikings advanced to the district tournament along with Troy with its 3,979, Centerville with a 3,963, Fairmont with a 3,887, Xenia with a 3,834, Vandalia-Butler with a 3,774, Springfield with a 3,673, Beavercreek with a 3,544 and Stebbins with a 3,410.

For complete results from the sectional tournaments, visit http://swdab.org.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Greenville-logo-WEB-8.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.