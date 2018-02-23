Greenville boys basketball team falls to Trotwood-Madison in opening round of OHSAA tournament

SPRINGFIELD – Greenville’s season ended in the opening round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament Friday night as the Green Wave lost 83-30 to state championship contender Trotwood-Madison.

It wasn’t the way Greenville wanted to end its season, Green Wave boys basketball coach Kyle Joseph said, but he was proud of the way his team battled throughout Friday’s game.

“We got four days to prepare for it, and we came out and played pretty well at the beginning of the game, which is what we did at home, too,” Joseph said. “I think at one point we were ahead 7-6 and then it kind of went south after that. But, you know, we stayed together and kept playing hard, and that’s a huge credit to our guys and to the seniors on this team.”

Trotwood, using a full-court press, was able to disrupt Greenville and quickly jump out to a 6-0 lead. But Greenville then went on a 7-0 run with field goals from Tyler Beyke and Will Coomer plus a 3-pointer from Ethan Saylor to lead 7-6.

“We all understand how good Trotwood is, and they’re going to be right there probably playing for the state championship this year, and they’ve got a good chance to,” Joseph said. “So we know how good they are and it was just we’re going to come out and just try to attack the best we can and play as hard as we can.”

Greenville’s lead only lasted 11 seconds as Trotwood-Madison regained control. The Rams scored the next 11 points to take a lead they held the rest of the night. Greenville did get two more baskets from Noah Vanhorn and Coomer late in the first quarter, which ended with Trotwood leading 30-11.

Trotwood began the second quarter on a 27-0 run to increase its advantage to 57-11. Greenville finally broke its scoring drought with 1:12 remaining in the period when Kyle Mills sank a free throw after a technical foul was called on the Rams for hanging on the rim. Marcus Wood also hit a free throw and Beyke made a 3-pointer late in the first half, which ended with Trotwood-Madison leading 60-16.

With Trotwood-Madison up by more than 35 points, the entire second half was played with the OHSAA’s new continuous clock rule, which cut down the second half scoring.

Trotwood outscored Greenville 17-9 in the third quarter to bring the score to 77-25. Coomer, Beyke, Mills and Noah Walker each scored in the period for the Green Wave.

The teams only combined for 11 points in the fourth quarter, 6 for Trotwood and 5 for Greenville, as the game ended with the Rams on top 83-30. Wood scored 1 point in the final period while Coomer scored Greenville’s other 4 points.

Coomer led Greenville with 11 points Friday while Beyke scored 7, Mills scored 3, Saylor scored 3, Walker scored 3, Wood scored 2 and Vanhorn scored 1.

Myles Belyeu led Trotwood-Madison with a game-high 23 points, Amari Davis scored 18, Sammy Anderson scored 12, Keshawn Huguely scored 7, Keontae Huguely scored 6, Jovaughn Chapman scored 5, Malachi Mathews scored 5, Hezikiah Shaw scored 4 and Justin Stephens scored 3.

With Friday’s loss, Greenville finished its season with a 1-22 record.

Joseph said the Wave obviously wanted to win more games, but he is encouraged by the progress the team made throughout the season. He credited the seniors for keeping the team together through the rough stretches.

“Kyle Mills, Will Coomer, Noah Vanhorn, like I said, they brought it to practice every day throughout the year,” Joseph said of his seniors. “A lot of fun to be around them and to be around the team and because of that like I said if they would have mailed it in and said their senior year is not going the way they wanted then all of our juniors and sophomores and freshmen wouldn’t have got what they needed to get out of this year. But because they pushed through all of that they’re able to be great leaders and really push those younger kids so that hopefully we’ll be in a better spot next year.”

Joseph thinks Greenville will be in a better spot next year as the Wave will begin the season with much more varsity experience than they did this season.

“After Grant Minnich got hurt, Marcus Wood played pretty much 32 minutes every single night kind of dead tired out there, and that’s invaluable experience,” Joseph said. “You’ve got Tyler Beyke, Ethan Saylor, Noah Walker playing a ton of minutes so we’ve got a lot of experience coming, not just guys who’ve played but played a lot of minutes and gained a lot of lessons from everything we went through this year.”

