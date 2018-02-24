Arcanum’s Isabella Gable earns runner-up finish at OHSAA state swim meet

CANTON – Arcanum junior Isabella Gable earned a spot on the podium in both of her events at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II state swim meet at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Gable finished as the runner-up in the girls 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:48.93. After recording the best time in the preliminaries on Thursday, Gable finished just 0.12 seconds behind Cincinnati Seven Hills senior Lucy Callard for the state championship on Friday.

In her second event Friday night, Gable finished fourth in the girls 100 yard backstroke with a time of 56.09. She finished behind Gates Mills Hawken senior Portia Del Rio Brown (54.47), Cincinnati Seven Hills junior Emma Shuppert (54.54) and Bellefontaine junior Amy Fulmer (55.20) in that event.

Versailles junior Cole Condon also raced on Friday and finished ninth in the boys 50 yard freestyle with a time of 21.58. He was the top finisher in the race’s B final.

Condon finished 20th in the boys 100 yard freestyle preliminaries on Thursday with a time of 49.15. Finishing outside the top 16, he didn’t advance to Friday’s finals in that event.

Tri-Village freshman Lucie Morris missed qualifying for the finals of the girls 50 yard freestyle by just 0.07 seconds. She finished 17th in the preliminaries on Thursday with a time of 24.58.

Her sister, Tri-Village junior Edie Morris, finished 20th in the girls 200 yard individual medley. The Patriot junior finished Thursday’s preliminary race with a time of 2:13.19.

Versailles senior Clint Morgan, freshman Jack Detrick, freshman Ryan Subler and Condon were disqualified in the preliminaries of the boys 200 yard freestyle relay on Thursday.

For complete results from the OHSAA state swim meet, visit http://ohsaa.org.

Gable http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Isabella-Gable-WEB-2.jpg Gable

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.