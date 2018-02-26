3 Versailles gymnasts qualify for OHSAA state meet

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – Three Versailles gymnasts – Madison Ahrens, Jadyn Barga and Ellie Barga – qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state meet on Saturday.

On Saturday the Darke and Shelby county high school gymnastics team competed at the OHSAA district meet, which was held at Lakota East High School. It was a two-session meet and included all the teams in the district fighting it out for state qualification.

Ansonia senior Amber Aultman had a great finish to her high school season. She improved on both beam and bars and her all-around scoring was in top range of the season.

Arcanum senior Cheyenne White had an improvement on vault. She had a good finish after overcoming a sickness in her senior year of her high school career.

Freshman Emily Marchal from Greenville had an improvement on bars and balance beam at the district meet.

Versailles’ gymnasts finished fifth as a team with 135.325 points. Included scorers for the team were senior Jorja Pothast, juniors Madison Ahrens and Jadyn Barga, sophomore Ellie Barga and freshman Jayla Pothast.

Jorja Pothast threw a more difficult vault at the first event and sprained her ankle. She was only able to compete on bars the rest of the tournament.

Ahrens had a great meet, scoring third all-around with a score of 35.775. She also placed second on vault with a score of 9.4, fifth on bars and fourth on floor with a 9.175.

Jadyn Barga placed fourth in the all-around with a score of 35.55. She also placed fourth on vault with a 9.4, third on bars with a 9.0 and fourth on floor with a 9.225.

Ellie Barga had her best meet of the season with an all-around score of 34.825. She placed on fourth on balance beam.

Also a sophomore, Jada Barlage, was able to compete floor this meet after returning from a sprained ankle. Freshman, Jayla Pothast had a good meet and improved on vault, beam and floor.

To qualify for state, a gymnast must place in the top six on an event or all-around. Versailles juniors Madison Ahrens and Jadyn Barga will compete in the all-around at state and sophomore Ellie Barga will compete on the balance beam at state.

The individual state competition will be Saturday at Hilliard High School. The parade of champions will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the competition following at noon.

For complete results from the district meet, visit http://swdab.org. For more information about the state meet, visit http://ohsaa.org/.