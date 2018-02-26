Versailles wrestling team wins OHSAA sectional championship

SIDNEY – Four Arcanum wrestlers and 11 Versailles wrestlers qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association district championships with their performances in the Division III sectional meet at Lehman Catholic.

Versailles’ Trevor Huber won the 113 pound division by pinning Indian Lake’s Dakota Minnich in 1:02, defeating Middletown Madison’s Garret Tilton in a 14-5 major decision and pinning Mechanicsburg’s Dakota Lay in 4:41.

Versailles’ Jacob Poling won the 120 pound division as he pinned Indian Lake’s Nathan Manns in 1:36, pinned Dixie’s Brian Blosser in 4:21 and pinned Triad’s Coleman Hauck in 5:59.

Versailles’ Nathan Wagner won the 145 pound division by pinning Preble Shawnee’s Triston Engle in 5:14, winning a 12-3 major decision over Lehman’s Noah Young and defeating Mechanicsburg’s Frank Magyar 12-8.

Arcanum’s Jayden Heltsley won the 285 pound division by pinning Riverside’s Seth Topp in 4:22 and pinning Preble Shawnee’s Bryce Abner in 1:27.

Versailles’ Kobe Epperly was the runner-up in the 106 pound division as he beat Preble Shawnee’s Jackson Carter with a 16-1 technical fall, beat Carlisle’s Justin Ritchie 8-2 and lost 3-0 to Mechanicsburg’s Luke Stroud.

Arcanum’s Ethin Hoffman finished as the runner-up in the 126 pound division as he pinned Carlisle’s Donovan Artis in 1:19, beat Versailles’ Cael Bey 7-5 and was pinned by Legacy Christian’s Tommy Hoskins in 57 seconds.

Versailles’ Preston Platfoot finished as the runner-up in the 132 pound division as he pinned Preble Shawnee’s Gavin Ford in 4:24, pinned Indian Lake’s Hunter Wolf in 2:52, beat Mechanicsburg’s Ben Stroud in a 12-3 major decision and lost 4-0 to National Trail’s Peyton Lane.

Versailles’ Isaac Grilliot was the runner-up in the 195 pound division as he pinned Mechanicsburg’s Caden Coleman in 2:21 and lost 6-3 to Middletown Madison’s Zach Banks.

Versailles’ Cael Bey finished third in the 126 pound division by pinning Triad’s Sam Stokes in 37 seconds, losing 7-5 to Arcanum’s Ethin Hoffman, pinning Northeastern’s Travis Brown in 2:05 and pinning Indian Lake’s Cameron Chamberlin in 1:37.

Versailles’ Kyle Wuebker finished third in the 138 pound division by pinning Northeastern’s Garrett Perks in 1:22, losing a 9-0 major decision to Preble Shawnee’s Travis Howard, pinning Indian Lake’s Carder Hakes in 1:27 and defeating Mechanicsburg’s Isaac Bryant in a 13-3 major decision.

Arcanum’s Dylan Burns finished third in the 152 pound division as he was pinned by Legacy Christian’s Dillon Walker in 5:12, pinned Triad’s Isiah Leasure in 59 seconds, won an 11-2 major decision over Middletown Madison’s Brendan Oligee and pinned Northeastern’s Grant Hodson in 56 seconds.

Versailles’ Tyler Gigandet finished third in the 170 pound division by pinning Indian Lake’s Gage Lowery in 2:57, losing 9-7 to Lehman’s Ethan Knapke, defeating Arcanum’s Dylan Rhodehamel in a 16-2 major decision and defeating Northeastern’s Skylar Davis with a 17-2 technical fall.

Versailles’ Jeffrey Ware finished third in the 285 pound division as he was pinned by Preble Shawnee’s Bryce Abner in 2:45, beat Northeastern’s Garnett Miller by default and pinned Riverside’s Seth Topp in 4:44.

Arcanum’s Cameron Haney finished fourth in the 106 pound division as he pinned Indian Lake’s Nate Cummins in 2:53, was pinned by Mechanicsburg’s Luke Stroud in 1:56, won a 15-7 major decision over Preble Shawnee’s Jackson Carter and lost 4-3 to Carlisle’s Justin Ritchie.

Versailles’ Isaac Gilmore finished fourth in the 182 pound division as he was pinned by Carlisle’s Ernie Bray in 3:02, pinned Northeastern’s Connor Obee in 4:36 and was pinned by Bray in 3:55.

Other wrestlers from Arcanum and Versailles finished outside the top four of their divisions and didn’t qualify for districts.

Versailles’ Austin Nerderman finished fifth in the 220 pound division as he was pinned by Preble Shawnee’s Ty Stevenson in 1:44, pinned Dixie’s Ashton Cassity in 55 seconds, was pinned by Triad’s Harley Huffman in 2:48 and beat Lehman’s Collin Haller by default.

Versailles’ Derek Cavin finished sixth in the 160 pound division as he lost a 12-2 major decision to Mechanicsburg’s Jaron Patterson, pinned Lehman’s Evan Fogt in 1:30, lost 13-9 to Preble Shawnee’s Kanyon Schall and lost 3-1 in overtime to Patterson.

Arcanum’s Dylan Rhodehamel finished sixth in the 170 pound division as he lost a 14-2 major decision to Northeastern’s Skylar Davis, lost a 16-2 major decision to Versailles’ Tyler Gigandet and lost 7-6 to Carlisle’s Jayden Sweeney.

Arcanum’s Braydin Gillem was pinned by Mechanicsburg’s Braydin Gillem in 28 seconds and was pinned by Indian Lake’s Hunter Wolf in 32 seconds in the 132 pound division.

Versailles’ Noah Gilmore lost 6-4 to Middletown Madison’s Brendan Oligee and lost 5-1 to Lehman’s Andrew Barhorst in the 152 pound division.

Arcanum’s Cael Gostomsky was pinned in 1:03 by Indian Lake’s Dylan Knotts and lost a 13-2 major decision to Carlisle’s Gabe Bowser in the 160 pound division.

Versailles won the sectional championship with a total team score of 226. Arcanum finished eighth out of 14 teams with 74 points.

The district qualifiers will compete in the Division III district tournament at Hobart Arena in Troy. Competition begins at 3 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

For complete results from the sectional tournament and more information about the district tournament, visit http://swdab.org.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

