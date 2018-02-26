5 Greenville wrestlers qualify for OHSAA district meet

ST. PARIS – Five Greenville wrestlers qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II district tournament with their performances in the Graham sectional.

Andrew Stachler finished as the runner-up in the 106 pound division as he pinned Benjamin Logan’s Jourdian Mckeen in 1:59, beat Thurgood Marshall’s Saa`lih Muhammed 8-2 and lost 6-1 to Valley View’s Ethan Mayo.

Drayk Kallenberger finished third in the 113 pound division by losing 9-2 to Urbana’s Jayden Sturgell, defeating Kenton Ridge’s Zach McBlane in a 16-0 technical fall and defeating Northwestern’s William Bailey in a 17-2 technical fall.

Jacob Mikesell finished third in the 138 pound division by pinning Fenwick’s Ethan Planas in 29 seconds, pinning Eaton’s Cameron Schmidt in 32 seconds, losing 7-1 to Northwestern’s Jacob Lees, pinning Oakwood’s Jake Burgard in 4:09 and pinning Valley View’s Dalton Mathews in 1:36.

Dean Hurd finished fourth in the 132 pound division as he beat Valley View’s Kevin Myers 6-0, lost 12-5 to Thurgood Marshall’s Ayyoub Muhammed, beat Benjamin Logan’s Joel Abbott 4-2 and lost 6-0 to Kenton Ridge’s Bryce Stamps.

Tytan Grote finished fourth in the 195 pound division as he was pinned by Eaton’s Christian Michael in 1:45, pinned Benjamin Logan’s Brock LeVan in 2:54, pinned Fenwick’s Jake Heflin in 2:30 and was pinned by Michael in 2:18.

Other Greenville wrestlers finished their seasons by finishing outside the top four of their divisions.

Joseph Edwards in the 145 pound division was pinned by Tippecanoe’s Caleb Blake in 1:02, won an 18-7 major decision over Bellefontaine’s Kaden Titus and lost a 9-0 major decision to Northwestern’s Evan Hager.

Jacob Goldsmith in the 152 pound division won a 10-0 major decision over Benjamin Logan’s Taylor Hites, was pinned by 1:54 by Bellefontaine’s Noah Yoesting, pinned Tippecanoe’s Vincent Snouffer in 1:58 and lost 10-4 to Eaton’s Zac Schmidt.

Zane Mancillas in the 170 pound division beat Eaton’s Skylar Straszheim 8-6, was pinned by Valley View’s Hunter Ernst in 3:53 and lost 12-6 to Northwestern’s Brendan Hartsell.

Riley Slade in the 126 pound division was pinned in 1:27 by Urbana’s Gavyn Grim and was pinned in 39 seconds by Valley View’s Jayden Zimmerman.

Hadyn Sharp in the 160 pound division was pinned by Alter’s Jack Forschner in 1:14 and was pinned by Benjamin Logan’s Nick Rose in 2:34.

The district qualifiers will compete in the district tournament at Wilmington. Competition will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

For complete results from the sectional tournament and more information about the district tournament, visit http://swdab.org.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

