Midmark announces open registration for 3rd annual 4 Miles for Heart and Health event in Versailles

VERSAILLES – Midmark Corp. recently announced open registration for the third annual 4 Miles for Heart and Health 2018 fundraising event, which will take place on Oct. 20 in Versailles.

The running, jogging or walking event raises funds and awareness of heart disease and the importance of vascular screenings. Midmark and Wayne HealthCare Foundation are once again partnering to bring awareness to the general public.

Former Midmark teammate Bob Menke of Versailles passed away of heart disease in 2015 at the age of 38. With a healthy lifestyle and no family history, his condition went undiagnosed – a low-cost vascular screening could have saved his life. The Menke family, Midmark and Wayne HealthCare of Greenville teamed up last year to help prevent this from happening to anyone else. The mission of the event is to help make vascular screenings more accessible to save lives and honor Menke. The first event, held in October 2016, hosted 151 participants and made 186 heart tests available at a steep discount through Wayne HealthCare. Of those 186 tests, 63 follow-up appointments were recommended.

Last year, Midmark raised more than $15,000 toward low-cost vascular screenings in the Darke County area.

“In 2017, with the funds raised from the first year, Midmark was able to offer 390 discounted screenings to the public, and of the screenings delivered, more than 30 percent of the participants required physician referrals,” Mitch Eiting, global philanthropic and corporate giving manager for Midmark, said. “Our goal is to raise $20,000 in 2018 through sponsorships and registrations. Last year we increased registration by 28 percent.”

The event in October will start at Midmark’s Versailles campus located at 60 Vista Drive and end at the Winery at Versailles.

To register for the event, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Versailles/4MilesforHeartandHealth.