Archery hits the mark at Tri-Village

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village Archery Club recently hosted Randolph Southern, Indiana, in a dual meet with students in the fourth through 12th grades competing.

The program started in March of 2016 with 36 registered students, and the popularity has increased each year since.

In their first full year of 2016-17, Tri-Village had 42 students participate and this year it has jumped to 51 students.

Archery is currently a club sport at Tri-Village, and the Patriots follow the guidelines established by the National Archery in Schools Program (https://www.naspschools.org/).

According to the NASP website, kids are discovering a new activity with archery, an activity that doesn’t discriminate based on popularity, athletic skill, gender, size or academic ability. It’s a different kind of team sport. It’s open to any student. Its biggest supporters are professional educators. Teams come together around one thing: archery.

The National Archery in the Schools Program is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in the fourth through 12th grades. And through it students are learning focus, self-control, discipline, patience and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.

Students compete as individuals and as a team against others in their age group at tournaments/meets. Age groups include elementary (fourth and fifth grades), middle school (sixth through eighth grades) and high school (ninth through 12th grades).

It is important to note that for a school to be eligible to compete in NASP events that school must teach in school archery lessons to the students of that school. These lessons must be in school, during the school day, in a class as part of the class curriculum. Because these lessons must include the opportunity for the students to shoot a bow and arrow, they are typically taught in the school physical education classes.

“This is a great program to give those kids who don’t compete in football, volleyball, basketball, baseball or other extra-curricular activities another option,” Coach John Siegrist said. “It gives kids another avenue to get involved with a program and keep them out of trouble.

“A program where they can learn a discipline and skill while also developing friendships with other students,” he added.

The top three Tri-Village scores for the elementary age group were: Bryce Smith first with a 249, Ethan Kirchner second with a 246 and Stuart Brown third with a 235.

Other Tri-Village kids competing in the elementary age group included Calvin Fritz, Rayna Kauffman, Noah Finkbine, Wesley Osborne, Wyatt Moore, Ethan Kosier, Weston Meyer, Cameron Kimmel, Levi Farmer and Jaykob Myers.

Christopher Brinley and Kayden Smith didn’t compete but are in the club.

The top Tri-Village scores for the middle school age group were: Carter Finkbine first with a 268, Carl Singer second with a 253 and Mark Jordan 3rd with a 247.

Other Tri-Village kids competing in the middle school age group include Blake Siegrist, Caleb Derksen, Danny Walden, Justin Finkbine, Lydia Kauffman, Austin Kosier, Sophie Walden, Sam Wright, Jackson Farmer, Levi Kirchner, Zane Osborne and Andrew Holzapfel.

Jayson Clark, Daniel Watern, Natalie Beck, Elizabeth Moss and Kohl Francis are in the club but didn’t compete.

In the dual meet with Randolph Southern, Carter Finkbine was first, Carl Singer was fifth and Mark Jordan seventh. Tri-Village Middle school team shot a 2,848 overall to 2,135 for Randolph Southern.

The top three Tri-Village high school scores were: Caleb Kirchner 282, Dylan Finkbine 276 and Joanna Siegrist 268.

Other Tri-Village kids competing were Stevie Wright, Jacob Siegrist, Jayden Patrick, Foster Brown, Haley Kirchner, Ida Zeller, Dylan Holsapple, Savannah Gray, Nick Varvel, Meygan Dottillis, Briana Shumaker and Jacob Scantland.

In the dual meet with Randolph Southern, Caleb Kirchner tied for first place, Dylan Finkbine was fifth and Johanna Siegrist was 10th overall. Tri-Village High School shot a team score of 3,046 and Randolph Southern a 3,267.

“After all the practice and work the students are excited about the opportunity to compete against other schools, and they have been scoring increasingly higher at each tournament,” Siegrist said.

“We are excited to be able to go compete at the Ohio State NASP tournament March 18 in the hopes of qualifying for the National NASP Tournament in May,” Siegrist concluded.

The Tri-Village Archery Club is a self-funded school club and all expenses are absorbed through donations, grants, and/or fundraisers. The Club always is looking for new sponsors.

Anyone who is interested in being a sponsor or would like to donate to the club can contact the team at tri.village.archery.club@gmail.com or call 937-453-0892.

Tri-Village’s Johanna Siegrist competes in an archery match against Randolph Southern on Saturday. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Johanna-Siegrist-WEB.jpg Tri-Village’s Johanna Siegrist competes in an archery match against Randolph Southern on Saturday. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate