Emmanuel Christian upsets Franklin Monroe in the OHSAA sectional boys basketball tournament

TROY – Franklin Monroe was stunned by Emmanuel Christian 70-54 in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division IV Troy sectional boys basketball tournament on Tuesday at Troy.

Emmanuel Christian jumped on top quickly 5-0 to start the contest before Ethan Conley sank a free throw at 5:19, making the score 5-1.

The Jets outscored the Lions 4-2 over the next five minutes to trail 7-5 after one quarter of play.

Conley, who was face-guarded all night, was having difficulty catching the ball on the perimeter then went to work in the paint and scored an and-one early in the second quarter to make the score 12-8, but the Lions answered with a triple to go back up 15-8.

Trailing 18-10 at 2:29, the Jets made a run with Zach Cable finishing off a steal followed by a triple from Parker Hesler and a free throw from Conley to make the score 18-16 at the half.

After the break Franklin Monroe was still unable to get its offense in sync, scoring just two field goals, but the Jets were able to get to the free throw line and went 6-for-6 and scored 10 points in the quarter.

Emmanuel Christian, though, scored 17 points and increased its lead to 35-26 heading into the final stanza.

Midway through the fourth quarter Zach Cable made a great defensive block on one end of the floor and then came down the other and while falling to the ground threw up a prayer that was answered. It brought the Jet nation to their feet and cut the lead to 43-35 with four minutes to play.

Emmanuel Christian answered the bell, taking the momentum right back, and things were starting to look a bit bleak with the clock ticking away.

When you’re struggling offensively, your hand is forced to try and come up with some easy baskets, and that was the case for the Jets.

They would be in full scramble mode the rest of the way, trying to turn the Lions over to get some easy layups, but it soon turned into a free throw-a-thon, one that didn’t favor FM.

Emmanuel Christian went to the charity stripe 46 times in the game, 35 in the fourth quarter, and made 29 of them and never cracked on its way to a 70-54 upset of Franklin Monroe to knock the Jets out of the tournament.

Conley had 28 points, Bryce Filbrun 7, Zach Cable 6, Cole McGlinch 5, Parker Hesler 3 and Kyle Ressler 2 as the Jets closed out their 2017-18 season with a fine 15-9 overall record and a second-place finish in the CCC at 10-2.

Score by quarters:

EC … 07 … 11 … 17 … 35 – 70

FM … 05 … 11 … 10 … 18 – 54

Team scoring:

EC – Mullins – 3, Jordan – 13, Shropshire – 21, Kittles – 22, Davis- 19, Nourse – 1, Wellman- 6, Willis – 4, Potts – 2; Totals 4-12-34/46 – 70

FM – Kyle Ressler – 2, Ethan Conley – 28, Parker Hesler – 3, Zach Cable – 6, Cole McGlinch – 5, Filbrun – 7; Totals 3-14-19/27 – 58

