Versailles-Purcell Marian girls basketball game postponed

VERSAILLES — Versailles’ district championship girls basketball game against Purcell Marian scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to a tragedy in the Purcell community.
A make-up date will be released Saturday.
VERSAILLES — Versailles’ district championship girls basketball game against Purcell Marian scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to a tragedy in the Purcell community.
A make-up date will be released Saturday.
We appreciate you sharing our content on social media.
Please consider following us by clicking below.
Send this to a friend