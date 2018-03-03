Greenville Girls Softball Association begins signups

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Girls Softball Association is currently accepting applications for the upcoming spring/summer recreational softball season.

The organization offers traditional slow pitch leagues to all Darke County girls ages 4-19 years of age and fast pitch softball to all third/fourth, fifth/sixth and seventh/eighth grade Greenville girls and girls in neighboring school districts who are not offered fast pitch softball.

All slow pitch games are played at Stebbins Field in Greenville while the fast pitch league is a traveling rec league with home games being played at Stebbins Field and away games being played in Darke, Miami, Preble and Montgomery counties.

Registration forms have been released through Greenville City Schools, area private schools and area preschools. Other options for sign-ups include online at www.ggsaonline.com, by mailing in a form or by attending a GGSA signup day, which will be held on three consecutive Saturday’s including March 10, 17 and 24 from noon-2:30 p.m. at Stebbins Field.

The Greenville Girls Softball Association which will celebrate its 46th season this year is a registered 501(C)(3) non-profit organization in Greenville. Anyone looking to make a donation to the organization or that would like to sponsor a team during the upcoming season may contact any GGSA, coach, officer or trustee.

For more information about the organizations leagues, tournaments, signup deadlines and contact information may go to www.ggsaonline.com or find GGSA on Facebook by searching Greenville Girls Softball Association.